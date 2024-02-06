Olivia Dunne Looks Breathtaking in Bodycon Black Dress as LSU Gymnast and Sports Illustrated Model Goes Braless for Gala





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne especially stood out during the Bayou Traditions gala. The Sports Illustrated model was on hand to promote the NIL-sponsored athlete fundraiser. 3 Olivia Dunne looked breathtaking in a black dress for the Bayou Traditions Gala Credit: Instagram/livvydunne 3 The LSU star opted to go braless Credit: Instagram/livvydunne Bayou Traditions raises funds to provide name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities to selected LSU student-athletes. Dunne, 21, looked stunning at the gala, going braless in a black dress. “Gala @Bayou_traditions,” the senior wrote on an Instagram story, along with a photo of herself sitting at a table. To top off her look, the star opted for an elegant necklace. Learn more about Olivia Dunne Sunday, Dunne too photos shared of the LSU program's high victory, which occurred a few days earlier against Arkansas. In the comments, fans praised the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA. “I love you,” one of them exclaimed. “Great job,” said a second. “Olympian?” » another questioned. “Amazing, super talented, super flexible and super cute,” praised a fourth. Olivia Dunne Says 'Let's Go Girls' as LSU College Superstar Addresses 'Highest-Paid Student Athletes' in New Post In LSU's record-tying 198.475-point victory, Dunne tied his season high and contributed a 9.875 for third place in the floor routine. She might have had a little more motivation, considering her boyfriend and former MLB No. 1 overall pick, Paul Skenes, was in the stands cheering her on. Currently, the Tigers are the top program in the SEC and the No. 3 ranked college women's gymnastics team. LSU will next face Georgia this Friday, February 9. The NCAA Championships are still a few months away, but teams are nearing the halfway point of the season. The SEC Championships for LSU will take place on March 23. A few weeks later, the NCAA Championships take center stage in April. The NCAA Regional Championships will be held April 3-7, while the championships will be held April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. 3 Dunne contributed to LSU's record-breaking win Friday Credit: ESPN

