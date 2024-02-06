1-1 weekend for the “Cats” – New Hampshire





Courtesy of UNH Athletics. DURHAM, NH – Hockey East action is taking place across the region and the 17th-ranked University of New Hampshire (UNH) men's hockey team (14-9-1, 7-6-1 Hockey East) , hosted two games last weekend. The first game of the weekend took place on February 2 against the third-ranked Boston University (BU) men's hockey team (17-7-1, 12-4-1). The Terriers came out hot at the Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Center when they scored the game's first goal in less than two minutes. This happened when the Terriers managed to move to a 3v1. A pass from the front of the net would go to Jack Hughes and he would tip it in from there. This would be the only objective of the period. In the second half, BU would score three more goals before the Wildcats scored a point. Finally, at 11:49 of the second period, sophomore forward Kristaps Skrastins became UNH's beacon of hope. Senior alternate captain Harrison Blaisdell sent a pass past the crease. Skrastins was able to receive it, turn around and score the puck in the upper right corner. Freshman forward Marty Lavins was also credited with an assist in the game. Before the end of the second period, BU scored another goal to make the score 5-1 heading into the third period. Less than a minute and a half into the third period, UNH added another goal to the board when junior forward Robert Cronin grabbed a rebound off a shot by freshman forward JP Turner. Cronin fired the puck into the bottom right corner of the net. Shortly after BU scored its sixth and final goal of the game, BU received a two-minute penalty for tripping. Junior forward Liam Devlin was able to take advantage of the power play when junior defenseman Colton Huard fired a shot from the blue line. Devlin was able to tip the puck past the BU goaltender. The game would end with the Wildcats falling 6-3 to the Terriers. UNH was 1-2 in the regular season against BU this year. The following night, Saturday, February 3, the Wildcats would bounce back by defeating the Merrimack Warriors 3-1. In the first minute and a half of the game, junior defender Luis Linder fired a shot on goal. Junior forward Robert Cronin was able to gain control of the puck and score for the Wildcats. The score would remain 1-0 throughout the first two periods. Finally, with about eight minutes left, Cronin was able to steal the puck from the Warriors. He passed the puck to Blaisdell, who scored into the bottom left corner of the net. Turner would score the final goal of the weekend for the Wildcats into the Merrimacks' empty net. Merrimack scored his only goal of the game with two seconds left in the game. The Cats will travel to Boston College on Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m., then to Merrimack College on Saturday, February 10 also at 7 p.m. Both matches can be watched on ESPN+.

