Campus Closet helps Wildcats dress for success – The Daily Wildcat

Campus Closetlocated on the first floor of the Student Union Memorial Center in Sonora Roomis a Associated Students of the University of Arizona Organization which collects and donates used and new business, professional and casual clothing to students and staff members free of charge.

These clothes are generally used for internships and job interviews, professional events or in everyday life. THE The organization's website says it is working to address the problem that qualified people are less likely to get certain job opportunities if they don't have the appropriate resources to appear professional.

Kayla RandolphTHE director of Campus Closet, said the organization started as a passion project in 2018; however, it has become much more prevalent in 2020 during the pandemic.

Since then, we've just focused on growth, trying to serve users and increasing our ability to serve everyone. Randolph said.

RandolphA primary education major, said she has always been interested in working with nonprofit organizations and becoming more involved in her community. As a foreign student, Randolph said she saw the position of student director for Campus Closet as a way to connect to the Tucson community in an interesting and important way.

I absolutely fell in love with it, Randolph said. Even though now I'm a teaching student, I stay just to see the program grow, support the student staff that work here, and support the wild community that comes to use the program.

Bridgette RiebeTHE assistant director of basic needs at the University of Arizona, has worked with the closet since fall 2020 and helped them secure a permanent location on campus. She said one of her favorite parts of being part of the organization has been getting to know the students involved.

The students have such passion for the work, Hillbilly said. It’s amazing to see students come in with a need and leave with a new outfit and the confidence to be themselves.

During the last fall semester, Randolph said the program saw approximately 200-250 users per week, while the program saw approximately 50 users per week when she first joined the organization in 2021.

There's still a lot of stigma around clothing insecurity because everyone assumes that if you come to college you have to have clothes, Randolph said. But in reality, we serve a wide range of people who face clothing insecurity. There are international students who are only allowed to bring one suitcase of clothes, or there are international students who don't realize Arizona's climate and brought different types of clothes.

Rebecca Murilloa campus closet graduate assistantsaid that in the future, the organization hopes to gain more recognition from the student body.

Campus Closet is much smaller than Campus Pantry, Murillo said. Few people know about Closet; this is more the case with the pantry, even though they were right next to each other. Our goal is to continue to get our name out there, just letting people know that there is also a service that targets clothing insecurity.

The organization uses a points-based system for students to pick up clothing. Students are allowed four points per visit and can earn extra by bringing a reusable bag, volunteering, or tagging the organization in a post or story on Instagram. (Photo is from Campus Closet website)

When students arrive at the Campus Closet, they must first present their CatCard to validate their AU affiliation. They can then browse the clothing selection and try on items in the fitting rooms. Once students have chosen the items they want, they can check out and take their items home to enjoy.

The organization's website states that there is currently a need for professional clothing for petite women (skirts, dresses, blouses, pants, etc.) and blazers/suits for small to medium sized men. For those wishing to donate, donations are accepted at the student union information office daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or in the Sonora Room during Campus Pantry or Campus Closet hours.

This semester, distribution times are Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on updates and volunteer opportunities, please visit Campus Closets Instagram.

