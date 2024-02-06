Quinsigamond CC men's basketball mobilizes in critical time





The Quinsigamond Community College men's basketball game won two games in rather dramatic fashion last week. I'm still a little excited about it, third year QCC coach John Precious said. On Thursday, the Wyverns came back from nine down with 5 minutes left to beat CCRI, 80-78. Over the weekend, Quinsigamond was 10 points behind Roxbury CC with 3 minutes remaining. Second year captain Luka Vlajkovic scored with 2.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime, and QCC won 92-90. We have a resilience that you can't really teach, Preziosa said. We have a lot of heart. Until the final buzzer sounds, we're going to keep fighting and clawing. It was great to coach a group like this. At 11-4, Quinsigamond sits in third place in the NJCAA Region 21 standings and is in good position for the eight-team league's playoffs, which begin Feb. 28. As usual, a number of local residents lead the Wyverns. Second year student Jéromaine Archibald of Worcester and South High averaged 19 points in last week's two wins. Second year student Daniel Edmonds of Fitchburg helped the Quinsigamonds balance their offense by averaging 14.9 points per game. Second year student Sean Manning of Grafton, who had a key four-point play against CCRI, is averaging 13 points. Second year student Trevor Olivier Douglas leads the league in blocks with 3.2 per game. They are precious, Marinea freshman, provides valuable minutes off the bench. It's a good group, Preziosa said, a fun group. This year's team motto is Adjust, Adapt and Succeed. Those are the three things we like to talk about the most, Preziosa said, and they've bought into them. Head of Class University of Connecticut redshirt sophomore Alex Karaban of Southborough is a top 10 candidate for the 2024 Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the top power forward in Division 1 men's basketball. Keene State senior forward Jeff Hunter of Hudson averaged 16.3 points, 15 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 blocks during a 3-0 week for the seventh-place Owls. Hunter ranks first among NCAA Division 3 players with 19 double-doubles. Southern Connecticut Junior Guard Marty Silvera of Worcester posted back-to-back 20-point performances to lead SCSU to a 2-0 week. Silvera, who shot 58% from the field, averaged 6.5 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. Nichols Freshman Jason Ofcarcik set a program record by making 17 of 17 field goal attempts in wins over Endicott and the University of New England. Ofcarcik averaged 18 points in the two games. Upper Guard of the Assumption Molly Stokes of Worcester averaged 20 points and shot 71% from 3-point range while leading the Greyhounds to a 2-0 week and helping the team extend its winning streak to nine games. Holy Cross senior goalkeeper Jason Grande helped the Crusaders sweep Air Force while stopping 31 of 33 shots. Contact Jennifer Toland at [email protected]. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

