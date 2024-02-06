



Archival fashion has, over the past two years, found new currency on the red carpet. Indeed, wearing a model that debuted 20 years ago, perhaps under Gianni Versace, Tom Ford at Gucci or a pre-retired Jean Paul Gaultier, is considered a true demonstration of one's fashion capital. A. Harder to find and often trickier to identify than current season pieces, it all flies in the face of fashion's stubborn obsession with novelty, suggesting that the famous person in question is in an engaged relationship more personal, perhaps more noble, with fashion. Olivia Rodrigo in Versace spring/summer 1995. ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Frozen spice in Baby Phat. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wearing a hip ballgown from Comme Des Garons' Spring/Summer 2015 collection, as Mugler archivist Laverne Cox did at the Grammy Awards last night, means saying I'm not interested in the status that s 'builds up around being the first person to wear an item of clothing. How banal! I'm a fashion historian, so I can see the talismanic potential of clothes: the people, places, attitudes and memories that were once there. Also see: Olivia Rodrigo in a crystal beaded dress from the Versaces spring/summer 1995 collection or Miley Cyrus in a fringed Bob Mackie fall/winter 2002 dress. Both looks aligned these popstars with a moment when pop culture was at its peak. Even Ice Spice, who wore Baby Phat for the new season, Kimora Lees' recently relaunched brand, offered training in 2000s aesthetics to those too young to have experienced the brand's intense presence first times. Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Caroline Polachek in Olivier Theyskens fall/winter 1998. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, who played the role of 1965's Poodle Parade Barbie, seemed to suggest she had always been there: a vintage doll recently released from her packaging. The biggest bang of the night, however, came once again via Cyrus, who appeared on the Grammys red carpet in a Maison Margiela redux of John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1997 Cleopatra collection. (iPhones?!, she remarked to reporters, as if she hadn't yet become familiar with 21st century technology.) And then there was Caroline Polachek in a slit Olivier Theyskens dress from fall/winter 1998, which had been embroidered with hearts and veins. It just might reintroduce a new generation of fashion fans to one of the most memorable and acclaimed collections of the '90s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/the-2024-grammys-red-carpet-was-an-essential-lesson-in-fashion-history

