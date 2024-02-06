Shop Taylor Swift's Valentino Grammys After-Party Dress





Taylor Swift sparkled in a sparkling Valentino dress at a Grammys after-party and the dress can be yours for just $18,000. But we'll have to hurry. The dress is almost sold out!

According to Neiman Marcus On the website, the transparent cocktail dress embroidered with multi silver colored sequins from the fashion house's resort 2024 collection is quickly out of stock. The spaghetti-strap designer dress features gold and silver jewelry chains set on sheer fabric.

Sheer sequin embroidered cocktail dress from Valentino in muli silver color from their Resort 2024 collection.

Neiman Marcus







A video captured of Swift, 34, on Xformerly known as Twitter, shows the 14-time Grammy winner in a glittery design sharing a sweet hug with Ed Sheeran, 32.

In the video, Swift also appears to have left her hair styled the same way she wore it during the main event (sideways with a messy braid running through it.)

Another X The post shows off the singer's white strappy sandals which she paired with the dress. A different image on X also captured Swift in the dress posing with her dad, Scott Swift, 71, and best friend Jack Antonoff, 39.

Swift's outfit change follows an emotional evening for the artist.

Earlier in the evening, Swift, who wore a strapless Schiaparelli dress with a thigh-high slit, black opera gloves and several revealing accessories, announced that she was releasing her 11th studio album. The surprise came during his acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnight.

During the speech, Swift thanked her fans for their support of her 10th album,Midnightsand said she wanted to reward them by revealing a secret she's kept for two years: the details of her brand new album.

Swift revealed that the new album is set to be released on April 19. The release comes right in the middle of Swift's blockbuster Eras tour, where she takes fans through her extensive musical catalog. However, it's unclear how Swift's new album will affect this setlist.

