Neiman Marcus names Simon Porte Jacquemus winner of its Fashion Innovation Award





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Independent French Riviera innovator Simon Porte Jacquemus, 34, is today named winner of the Neiman Marcus Prize for Fashion Innovation. The French designer, who founded his independent house 15 years ago, will join fellow winners Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli at a ceremony to be held during Paris Fashion Week next month. The nod to Neiman Marcus comes just a week after Jacquemus' well-received spring/summer 2024 show at the Fondation Maeght in the south of France. According to Neiman Marcus, it is the largest wholesale distributor of Jacquemus in the US market and this award demonstrates plans for significant expansion. His talent for design and storytelling, coupled with his ability to be both playful and luxurious, captured the attention of our new luxury customers, Lana Todorovich, Neiman Marcus chief merchandising officer, said of the designer. . We’re excited to amplify Simons’ influence. Commenting on his award, Jacquemus said: “It’s a great sign for an independent brand and for everyone who works with us. We are driven by passion and creativity, nothing else [Neiman Marcuss partnership] really means that you can start from nowhere and succeed internationally without being part of a luxury group. The Neiman Marcus Awards were launched in 1938 and returned in 2023 after a seven-year hiatus. Past winners include Christian Dior himself, Karl Lagerfeld (twice) and Brunello Cucinelli last year during its relaunch. The function of these awards is to catalyze consumer buzz, what Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet once called sizzle, to distinguish Neiman Marcus in an increasingly wholesale market. more turbulent. Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says these awards are a key pillar of its retail strategy, designed to attract customers through exclusive activations and brand engagements. Our goal is for the Awards to be more than just a recognition program, but rather a modernized platform focused on connecting our customers with immersive experiences and exclusive collections from our top brand partners. The 116-year-old retail group, founded in Dallas, Texas, reported 2022 revenue of $4.9 billion. Jacquemus joined the Neiman Marcus offering in spring 2022 via handbags and small leather goods, a category in which the retailer says the brand's sales have seen exponential growth. Following this award, Neiman Marcus announced that it would significantly increase distribution of the French brand and launch its men's clothing line. In a statement, it said: Jacquemus will develop an exclusive expression of the brand for Neiman Marcus customers later this year. Besides Jacquemus, two far more venerable houses will be honored at next month's ceremony, which will be held at the Ritz Paris. Dior's creative director for women's fashion, couture and accessories, Maria Grazia Chiuri, will receive the retailer's award for distinguished service. Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry will receive the Creative Impact statuette. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. More from this author: Adrian Appiolaza named new creative director of Moschino Becoming Nigo: The master of the subculture by finding yourself at Kenzo The Real Thing: Junya Watanabe on Making the Orthodox Exquisite Through Collaboration

