Architect wanted to design Bath fashion museum in listed former post office | News





Show full screen Bath and North East Somerset City Council has launched the search for an architect to create a fashion museum in a former 1920s post office. The Bath Fashion Museum has been housed in the city center's Grade I listed Assembly Halls since its establishment in 1963. Its collection, which dates back to 1600, attracts around 100,000 visitors a year. The museum is famous for its Dress of the Year award, which since 1963 has asked a fashion personality to select an outfit that best represents contemporary trends. Designers whose work has been exhibited include Mary Quant, Giorgio Armani, John Galliano, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen and Donatella Versace. The National Trust, which owned the 18th century assembly halls and rented them to the council, decided to repossess them in March last year with plans to turn the building into a new Georgian baths museum. The Fashion Museum is now planning to move to new premises about a five-minute walk from the Old Post Office, a grade II listed building which occupies a prominent corner site at 21-26 New Bond Street. The new site was built by HM Office of Works in 1927 in what Historic England describes as a fine example of revivalist design, using the popular neo-Georgian idiom to great effect. The appointed team will assess the three-storey building to establish how best to use the available space, develop designs for the fourth stage of the RIBA and submit listed planning and building applications to the council. The team will also remain on the project after obtaining permission to oversee construction of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2030. The deadline for submitting offers is March 22 at 4 p.m.

