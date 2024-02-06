Fashion
Here's What the Fashion Industry and the Equal Rights Amendment Have in Common
It's been 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment, which would constitutionally guarantee gender equality between men and women, was first introduced. Yet the legislation remains stalled, even as its supporters say the amendment is more important than ever in a post-Roe America.
To get this message across during New York Fashion Week, fashion brand KZ_K Studio teams up with the ERA Coalitionwhich includes nearly 300 organizations, to bring together fashion industry leaders with leaders of the ERA movement to raise awareness and mobilize for equality.
The Equal Rights Amendment is critical to ensuring women have pay equity across all industries and the fashion industry is no different, said Zakiya Thomas, president of the ERA Coalition. Men still hold positions of power and women continue to be paid less for the same work.
According to a recent McKinsey survey, Even though the majority of entry-level jobs in fashion are held by women, less than 50% of well-known women's clothing brands are designed by women, and only 14% of major brands have a woman at the helm.
That's part of the reason KZ_K Studio is hosting a fundraising event with the ERA Coalition in New York on Wednesday evening. There will be a panel discussion featuring leaders in fashion and gender equality, including Thomas, KZ_K Studio creative director Karolina Zmarlak, ForbesWomen editor-in-chief Maggie McGrath and more. They will discuss the intersection of the Equal Rights Amendment and arts and culture. Proceeds from the event will benefit ERA coalitions' fundraising and awareness campaigns.
Zmarlak noted that gender inequality in the fashion industry is endemic. Women are the owners of the factories we work with, or the pattern makers, and they are the contractors of very technical work. And yet what you still see is that a significant percentage of the top workforce, when it comes to CEOs or presidents of companies, are men, Zmarlak says.
Ultimately, if I am someone who becomes technically sound and has the same experience and work under my belt and can perform in an equal or more expansive manner than a male counterpart, he should never I wonder why I would have equal pay, or equal rights, or an equal level of respect and placement. And therefore so that there is no declaration that is ratified into a law as it should have been. It's time
Women's suffrage leader Alice Paul first drafted a version of the ERA in 1923. It was eventually amended to state that: Equal rights under the law shall not be denied nor abridged by any state in the United States on account of sex.
Congress first green-lighted a resolution formally proposing the amendment in 1972, requiring 38 states to ratify it before it officially became part of the U.S. Constitution. Lawmakers set a seven-year deadline for that to happen, and ultimately extended it for another three years.
Only 35 states adopted the amendment within the 10-year deadline. However, in 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment (even though it was four decades after the original deadline). The House voted in 2020 and 2021 to remove the expired deadline and incorporate the amendment into the Constitution, but the Justice Department under then-President Trump said that would not be possible because the deadline was expired. The Democrats have he has since tried to revive the measure.
Republicans argued that equal protections for women were already included in the 14th Amendment. And other critics of the ERA say its passage could provide legal justification to protect abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Former Rep. Maloney, who currently serves as board chair of the ERA Coalition, argued that when women succeed, America succeeds. She added: “But it is a grim reality that the gender wage gap still exists in America. Over a lifetime of income, this disparity worsens and contributes to older women making up the largest population living in poverty. To close this gap, we must recognize the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. This is how we can enforce equal pay for equal work and combat gender discrimination at all levels.
