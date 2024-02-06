Are Investors Undervaluing Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) by 43%?

Key ideas

The projected fair value of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings is US$3.55, based on a 2-step free cash flow to equity.

The current share price of US$2.02 suggests that Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings is potentially undervalued by 43%.

The analyst price target for LVLU is US$2.32. which is 35% lower than our fair value estimate

The stock price of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. in February (NASDAQ:LVLU) reflect what it’s really worth? Today we will estimate the intrinsic value of the stock by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. On this occasion we will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Patterns like these may seem beyond a layman's comprehension, but they are quite easy to follow.

We generally think of a company's value as the current value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without its flaws. For those who are passionate about equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here This might interest you.

The calculation

We use what is called a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates of the company's cash flows. Generally, the first stage is higher growth and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin, we need to obtain cash flow estimates for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of contraction, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect the fact that growth tends to slow more in early years than in later years.

Generally, we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future. We therefore discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

The story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 FCF mobilized ($, millions) 8.20 million US dollars 8.73 million US dollars 9.19 million US dollars 9.58 million US dollars 9.93 million US dollars 10.3 million US dollars 10.6 million US dollars 10.8 million US dollars US$11.1 million US$11.4 million Source of growth rate estimate Analyst x1 Is @ 6.48% Is @5.20% Is @ 4.31% Is @ 3.68% Is @ 3.24% Is @ 2.94% Is @ 2.72% Is @ 2.57% Is @ 2.47% Present value (in millions of dollars) discounted at 8.6% US$7.6 US$7.4 US$7.2 US$6.9 US$6.6 US$6.3 US$5.9 US$5.6 US$5.3 US$5.0

(“East” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

10-year Present Value of Cash Flows (PVCF) = 64 million US dollars

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which takes into account all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate the terminal value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to their present value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal value (TV)= FCF 2033 (1 + g) (rg) = US$11 million (1 + 2.2%) (8.6% 2.2%) = US$183 million

Current Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= television / (1 + r)ten= 183 million US dollars (1 + 8.6%)ten= 80 million US dollars

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is US$144 million. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.0, the company appears quite undervalued, at a 43% discount to the current share price. However, assessments are imprecise instruments, a bit like a telescope: move a few degrees and end up in another galaxy. Keep this in mind.

dcf

The hypotheses

The calculation above depends heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is developing your own assessment of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not take into account the possible cyclicality of an industry, nor the future capital needs of a company, and therefore does not give a complete picture of a company's potential performance. Since we consider Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings as a potential shareholder, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which represents debt. In this calculation, we used 8.6%, based on a leveraged beta of 1.275. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility relative to the market as a whole. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, with a limit imposed between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable company.

Next steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin when it comes to developing your investment thesis, and it's just one of many factors you need to evaluate for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead, the best use of a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. Can we understand why the company is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value? For Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, you need to explore three fundamental elements:

