COLE HAAN REIMAGINES TRADITION WITH ITS NEW SPRING CAMPAIGN





Featuring model Grace Elizabeth, the campaign is an ode to a new generation of Cole Haan customers and marks a new vision for the iconic brand. New York, New York – February 6, 2024 – Cole Haan, the almost century-old American lifestyle brand, announces its spring campaign, Reimagine Tradition. This global campaign, featuring model Grace Elizabeth, highlights the spirit of creation and views everyday life as an opportunity to reinvent what is possible. The Reimagine Tradition campaign marks the emergence of a new generation of Cole Haan customers and celebrates Cole Haan's enduring philosophy: respect tradition enough to reinvent it. The campaign will be released in six monthly installments, starting today through July. February's Master the Art of Walking chapter features the Cole Haans Spring 2024 collection, including new loafer styles for women and all-new ZERGRAND Remastered Oxfords for men, iconic silhouettes that feature new elements to equip customers with Cole Haan in the way they work and play. and live today. For her, Spring 24 loafers offer the current take on a Cole Haan icon, with intricate weaving, bold color blocking and high-shine hardware. The all-new ZERGRAND Remastered Oxford shoes for men are the latest innovation from Cole Haans in its successful ZERGRAND franchise, the shoe that changed the industry and left an indelible mark on men's fashion and workwear, now designed with FlowerFoam, the brand's sustainable outsole compound created with a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber. Cole Haans' style heritage is rooted in our tradition of craftsmanship, design and innovation. But that's not what makes us iconic, says Cole Haan brand president David Maddocks. We believe traditions begin with the courage to take something existing and give it new life. With this campaign, as with our products, we continue to inspire our customers, existing and new, to see things in a new light and celebrate the moments of everyday life. American model Grace Elizabeth takes center stage in the brand's Reimagine Tradition campaign. Behind the lens, Cole Haan enlisted the award-winning creative agency General Idea, led by Ian Schatzberg, CEO and co-founder of General Idea, to conceptualize the brand vision, as well as renowned photographer and fashion director Theo Wenner and the influential stylist, Alice Goddard. Upcoming chapters of the spring campaign include Marchs Dress for the After Party and Aprils Refresh the Morning Routine, juxtaposing new monthly product arrivals in unconventional settings, with additional chapters releasing this summer. The season honors the brand's core idea of ​​respecting the past enough to reinvent it, says General Idea's Ian Schatzberg. The campaign, Reimagine Tradition, invites the world to reconsider the rules with an elevated storyline that embodies a new generation of Cole Haan, that reinvigorates the old, looks to the future and always brings a twist to the expected. The first chapter of Cole Haan's Spring 2024 collection and Reimagine Tradition campaign is available now at colehaan.com and in select U.S. and international stores starting today. Styles featured in February include the all-new ZERGRAND Remastered Oxfords for men and the women's loafer collection. The ZERGRAND Remastered Plain Toe Oxford comes in 4 colorways and retails for $200 USD, while the ZERGRAND Remastered Wingtip Oxford comes in 5 colorways and retails for $220 USD. The new collection of women's loafers includes 3 silhouettes available in several colorways: the Christyn Penny Loafers, Chelby Mule and Channon Tassel Loafers, and their prices range from $228 to $248 USD. ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand providing active, always-connected professionals with innovative lifestyle footwear and accessories. With a heritage spanning nearly 100 years, Cole Haan infuses its products with centuries-old craftsmanship and modern innovation, crafting footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear to work, workout, and the weekend. end. Cole Haans' mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

