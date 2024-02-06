Pins, pencils and rods try their hand at fashion





Stabbing collars have embedded themselves in our cultural consciousness. Last year, Vogue named the brooch as the ultimate accessory of 2023. Since then, prominent pins pierced into clothing have appeared on red carpets and runways. It all started with Céline Song, director of Past Lives, wearing Loewe pants with a gigantic dressmaker's pin as a belt. at the Golden Globes. Loewe brand ambassador Aubrey Plaza made the pin even more visible at the top of the dress she wore to the Emmys. At the Schiaparelli show during Paris Couture Week, the robot baby worn by Maggie Maurer may have stolen the show, but a shirt collar with a pencil pushed into its corners added a subtler shade of surrealism. A dress from the AZ Factory collection took the idea even further, with what looked like a silver curtain rod running from one shoulder to the other. What to do with these pierced parts? There's something a little violent at play: the fabric is being stabbed, after all. Valerie Steele, director of the Fashion Institute of Technology museum, is inspired by the punk movement of the 1970s. The safety pins would pierce skin and fabric, which of course was considered very, very aggressive, she said. Since then, Vivienne Westwood and Versace have transformed the safety pin into a haute couture object. On Sunday, Miley Cyrus walked the Grammys wearing a Maison Margiela Artisanal dress. shaped out of a total of 14,000 safety pins. Steele sees an even older antecedent in the fibulaa metal accessory used to hold clothing together with origins dating back to the seventh century BCE. Of course, the punks didn't know that, Steele said. Today's stabbed necklaces are also a tribute to craftsmanship. Designers display their work. Both the Schiaparelli pencil and the Loewe pin add design tools to a finished garment. Long stems like the one on the AZ Factory dress aren't typically seamstress tools, but highlighting the work the stem does to support the garment might be a tip of the hat to the processes that make the design possible. It also nods to the Bob Mackie curtain pole dress that Carol Burnett wore in her. Gone with the wind parody broadcast on television in 1976, which was itself a heightened joke about OHara's determination to bring beauty out of adversity. The Schiaparelli collar has an even more obvious precursor in a shirt made by artist Pippa Garner and photographed by Tim Street-Porter in 1987. The photo shows the artist wearing a men's shirt with a pencil stuck in the tip of his collar . Garners' work frequently addresses the ways in which gender and identity can be constructed and deconstructed. Garner was happy that her creation found a new iteration. It spawned another version of himself and maybe this one will do the same in a few decades, she said. I think it's good, I have no objection to that. I find that rather flattering. Garner said once she finishes a piece, she doesn't think much about it. Once finished, I hang it on a hanger, put it in a closet and find another one. It's not just a figure of speech. While researching a biography of the artist, Fiona Duncan found the shirt, pencil and everything else hanging in Garner's closet. “I think it’s really the creator signing off on their work,” Duncan said of the pencil through the collar, adding that surrealism influenced the work of Garner and Schiaparelli. Loewe's giant pin continues a tradition of designers using the construction process as a reference in their finished garments. Alexander McQueen presented a famous robot painting Shalom Harlows dress during a fashion show in 1998. Viktor and Rolf staged shows with exaggerated depictions of the two creation And destruction. Martin Margiela drew heavily on unfinished stitches, linings and edges in his work, embodying what Belgian designer Linda Loppa once described as an aesthetic of the unfinished. None of these looks feel unfinished, but each has a glaring reminder of the hand that created it. Without pencil, no sketch. Without the pin, there is no point. Without the upper, the dress falls. Remove the human and the art disappears. A timely reminder for 2024. correction A previous version of this article misspelled designer Vivienne Westwood's first name. The article has been corrected.

