Fashion
Shop Taylor Swift's Valentino Grammys Afterparty Dress for $18,000
Taylor Swift left the 2024 Grammys with a historic win for album of the year and the explosive announcement of her new album, The Department of Tortured Poets. To celebrate her big night, the singer attended a Grammys afterparty in a sparkling Valentino dress.
While some of the “Anti-Hero” singer's best outfits include more casual styles, including her coveted Aupen handbag, this look shows off the Grammy winner's more glamorous side — and you can currently buy the exact look for $18,000.
The dress is designed with a semi-sheer material that falls to a midi length just a little below the knee. It's decorated with gold and silver beads that will “make the whole place sparkle” whether you're attending a wedding, gala or party.
Neiman Marcus
Transparent cocktail dress embroidered with sequins Valentino
Other details of the Valentino dress include a V-neckline and sparkling straps that will attract envious glances. The material is made from a blend of polyester and nylon to keep you comfortable and not counting the minutes until you can change.
Although the price is high, the dress is almost sold out: there is currently only one left in stock. If you're really looking to splurge on an investment piece and dress like the “Delicate” singer, you'll need to act fast and shop the sparkling look.
If the price is still out of your budget, you can still boast a similar sparkling gold look without sacrificing your savings account. Rather than searching for similar styles yourself, Shopping on billboards has dug in so you can find a few picks that bring glitz and style, but at a more affordable price.
Keep reading to shop our picks.
ASOS
ASOS Edition Sequin Tie Front Dress
Go for the ultimate glamorous look with a disco twist with this ASOS sequin dress. The front features a tie cutout while the maxi length allows you to pair it with your favorite heels to really elevate the look. And did we mention it's 67% off?
Pass
Absolutely Aglow Gold Sequin Midi Dress
Lulu's gold sequin dress not only costs less than $100, but it also features chain straps for a more modern yet chic look that you can wear to a night out or cocktail party. The body-hugging cut also aims to hug your body while the side slit helps to highlight your legs and provide ventilation.
Banana Republic
Odetta metallic long dress
Express goddess energy in this metallic maxi dress featuring a twist knot front and sleeveless design for layering or wearing alone. The skirt aims to hit around your ankle and features a pleated yet flowy design that you can't help but want to twirl in.
For more product recommendations, check out our roundup of the best platform heels, Taylor Swift costume ideas, and denim dresses.
