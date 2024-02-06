



Last Sunday, the 66th annual Grammys did not disappoint; From Jay-Z's bold acceptance speech to Taylor Swift's new album announcement (is she taking a vacation yet?), it was a night to remember, the star-studded setlist even included a first-ever performance at Joni Mitchell's Grammy Awards. The glamorous moments weren't just for the theater, though: musicians hit the red carpet in a myriad of tailored jackets, flashy fabrics and ensembles that left an impression. Now that the dust has settled, we've rounded up our favorite cuts of the night to give you fashion inspiration for awards season and beyond.

Asake

Photo courtesy of Hublot.

Nigerian artist Asake landed a Grammy nomination for Best African Musical Performance with his song Amapiano,” and showed up to the awards ceremony in style. Sporting the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Essential Gray42mm, the singer completed his textured suit with a shiny silver bracelet and neck charm.

Jon Batiste

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste hit the carpet wearing a captivating silver chrome ensemble from BOSS, featuring a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon High Jewelry Watch plus a silver chain, bracelet and a few rings for good measure. The silhouette, with its high collar and kilt, brings a futuristic touch to the classic dress. Batiste's black heeled dress shoes gave the look a polished look.

Maluma

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy.

Singer and BOSS collaborator Maluma was ready to impress, nominated for Best Latin Album, the Colombian star wore a chic black and white ensemble. Her pointy white shoes echoed the classic button-down and jacket combination, accented with a flashy gold chain. The crown jewel, no pun intended, was a pair of diamond-encrusted headphones from Bose. Unfortunately, they were custom made for Maluma, so you won't find these diamond headphones in stores. The diamond-free model will, however, be available later this year.

Marc Ronson

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images.

Record producer Mark Ronson stood out from the crowd in a stylish Gucci double-breasted suit. Forgoing an undershirt, he matched the charcoal tone with polished black loafers. Side note: Who knew Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep were in-laws? You learn something new every season.

John legend

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for the Recording Academy.

Cover alum John Legend is a controversial entry on the list. Her all-black Yves Saint Laurent look was polarizing, but we felt her bold shirt, with its smooth fabric and dropped bow, deserved a nod. Wide lapels on the jacket and shiny black shoes sealed the deal.

Scott Evans

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage.

At the Grammys, Scott Evans proved that style can be incredibly simple. His suit oozed old-school glamor with soft-textured fabric, while the gold chains and unbuttoned shirt kept things interesting. Completed with white boots and brown sunglasses big enough to give Miranda Priestly a run for her money, the outfit was a solid “yes.”

Matt B.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage.

Recording Academy voter Matt B wore a custom Barocco suit to the Grammys. Sparkling gold jewelry complemented the jacket's shimmering checks and royal blue lapels. Designed by Los Angeles-based jeweler Marianna Harutanian, the falling gold strings elevated the outfit to an easy best-dressed entry.

Davis Burleson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Now that he's hosted radio shows on TikTok, SirusXM HOST Davis Burleson is bringing vintage fashion back to life. Wearing shimmery disco pants and a semi-sheer undershirt with an oversized jacket, Burleson looked retro in the best way possible.