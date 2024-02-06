Designer lineup announced for Indigenous Fashion Week





Details By Kaili Berg

February 6, 2024 The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) has announced the roster of designers for the first-ever American-produced Native Fashion Week, which will take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The event will take place from May 2-5 and will feature Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers who aim to highlight their unique fashion stories and celebrate the rich diversity of Indigenous cultures. Never miss the biggest stories and latest news from Indian Country. Sign up to receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning. The lineup of Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers includes: Carrie Wood “what”

Dehmin Cleland

Meet Pamela Baker from TOC Legends

House of Sutai by Peshawn Bread

Justin Jacob Louis

Lesley Hampton

Loren Aragon of Towering Stone

Maria Hupfield

Orlando Long

Patricia Michaels

Qaulluq

Randy Leigh Barton

Victoria's Arctic Fashion Additional creators and special guests will be revealed in the coming months on the SNFW Instagram account. The event will begin with a media launch at the New Mexico Governors Mansion on May 2, 2024. The following day, a mini fashion symposium will take place at a location yet to be determined, where panel discussions will cover topics such as that like Why is Native American fashion important? and a designer-focused fashion hub. The weekend will feature main stage fashion shows, fashion shows and brand activations. These brand activation spaces will provide organizations with the opportunity to engage with diverse communities and improve their visibility in the fashion industry. Tickets will be available for purchase in March 2024. SWAIA is currently offering sponsorship opportunities and activation spaces. Since SWAIA launched its indigenous fashion show in 2014, its shows have grown significantly. It is now one of the highlights of the Santa Fe Indian Market, the largest Native American art festival in the world, attracting native fashion designers from across North America. The creators of this monumental day were Orlando Dugi, Sho Sho Esquiro, Jamie Okuma and Bethany Yellowtail. The late World Championship hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance opened the show, with the DJ playing A Tribe Called Red in the background. The Santa Fe Indian Market has always been about showcasing and ensuring our artists have equal voices, including fashion. “It's a very important voice for me because it's representation and it's something that our cultures have struggled with and been invisible for so many years,” SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze told the journalist Darren Thompson in an article previously published by Indigenous news online. It's important for us to show ourselves as the creatives that we have always been historically, not only through our jewelry, our sculptures and these amazing works of art, but also what we wore, Schultz said. More stories like this Residential School Documentary 'Sugarcane' Wins Directing Award at Sundance Film Festival

Q&A: Indigenous comedian Gigi Modrich talks upcoming all-Indigenous comedy show About the Author Author: Kaili Berg E-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You must enable Javascript to view it. Staff reporter Kaili Berg (Aleut) is a member of the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq Nation and a shareholder in Koniag, Inc. She is a reporter for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Berg, who is based in Wisconsin, previously reported for the Ho-Chunk Nation newspaper, Hocak Worak. She initially studied nursing, but changed her major after discovering her passion for communications at Western Technical College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.



