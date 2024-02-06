How his Richmond men's boutique is 'changing the landscape' of the neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — If you asked Damien Chew about fashion in the 1980s and '90s, he would simply say, “They were killing the game.”

For Chew, they were probably killing him so much that he decided to open a store dedicated to vintage men's fashion from those decades.

Chew's Boutique, Dames, located in the Lakeside neighborhood of Richmond, sells hand-picked vintage items, sneakers and accessories, all dating from the 1970s to the 2000s.

Customers, many of whom are friendly to Chew and his employees, come to rummage through his collection or some bring their own items to sell.

So why get into the resale of vintage clothing? Chew says it's because clothes usually have meaning behind them.

“It lasts longer, there’s a story behind it, the quality is better, it’s more beautiful,” Chew said. “I don’t like fast fashion.”

Dames is a relatively new boutique that opened on Lakeside Avenue in February 2023. Chew says her location in the Lakeside neighborhood is important not only to her store, but also to people like her who live in the neighborhood .

“Lakeside is predominantly white, so now with the influx of black people coming in to buy houses and so on, you have a [Black-owned] retailer where you can come and shop,” Chew said. “We're changing the landscape of the neighborhood.”

Aside from the location of his store, Chew says he opened his store primarily to satisfy men's clothing preferences.

“I feel like Richmond needed a store that was more geared toward men, I know there are a lot of resale markets for women,” Chew said. “The original reason was I wanted to have something for us.”

Obviously, as a clothing store owner and reseller, Chew encounters many different sneaker and clothing brands during his daily activities.

Which means he must have a favorite sneaker, right? He has two.

One pair is the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Reimagined, a sneaker that will be re-released soon on February 17th.

Since Chew didn't have the Bred 4 in stock, he showed the Motorsport 4 in his store, a similar sneaker

“But anyone who knows me knows I love Jordan 1s,” Chew said. He releases another reinvented sneaker from the Jordan line, the Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Satin Bred”. A sneaker covered in, you guessed it, a satin finish, with a black and red color.

After a little thought, Chew says a faded gray t-shirt, located in the back of the store, is one of the most “tough” pieces he owns in his business.

“They have raindrops on them, it looks like you’re sitting there looking through a window,” Chew said.

According to Forbes in 2023Black-owned small businesses “still face major challenges” as Black businesses make up 2.3% of all U.S. “employer-employing businesses” but make up more than 14% of the population.

When it comes to breaking into this industry with the odds stacked against you, Chew has advice for any up-and-coming Black business owner.

“Don’t give up on your dreams, don’t stop,” he said. “We miss the black stores, the community, that family atmosphere. We miss that, we need that for our people. So go for it.”

Do you know of any good news happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.