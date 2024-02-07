New York Fashion Week comes to the Starrett-Lehigh Building

From the Tibi show at the Starrett-Lehigh Building during New York Fashion Week in September 2023.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Since becoming a highly visible event in Bryant Park in the mid-1990s, New York Fashion Week has moved from runway to runway. Starting in 2010, the expanding event moved to Lincoln Center, which turned out to be (as one attendee told me recently) a shit show, and also destructive. In 2018, after a short stay split between two locations, he moved back to Spring Studios, on Varick Street, a more suitable venue (spacious, indoor) but which also ended up becoming overcrowded. This lead to the agreement announced this week with IMG, which owns and manages Fashion Week: the main center of the event will now be in the Starrett-Lehigh Building, the gigantic industrial building converted into offices between 11th and 12th avenues and 26th and 27th streets.

Space will definitely not be a problem. The Starrett-Lehigh building is huge, covering an entire city block: Michael Landeen, RXR's general manager of buildings, tells me he and his colleagues call it a land cruise ship. It's also not a completely original idea, since the building hosted a few individual fashion shows on the 18th floor of the building in 2022 and 2023. They were very happy with it. We were very satisfied with it. So that made it easier to have conversations, and here we are,” he said. This 18th floor is set up as an event space, a flexible white box, and is large enough (at 68,000 feet) to handle a lot of activity at once. He says another 17,000 square feet on the lower floor will be devoted to housekeeping: logistics, technology, staff space. It already hosts 12 to 15 major events per year, of varying duration. Even if you didn't attend, you might recognize it if you watch Billions, as it served as Taylor's office in the final episodes. There is also a 5,000 square foot exhibition hall which, presumably, will be used during trade shows, as are other parts of the building such as its food hall and a soon to be built restaurant and a large amenities area to the tenth. ground.

The Starrett-Lehigh Building, located on West 26th Street, occupies an entire city block in Chelsea.

Photo: Richard Levine/Alamy Stock Photo

The building has been attracting fashion and clothing tenants for some time. Ralph Lauren has 250,000 square feet of space, and Canada Goose, Zimmermann and Under Armor also have a presence there. Landeen doesn't reveal building vacancy rates, but it likely hasn't been immune to the market forces brought on by the shift to working from home. He will say that while it's not part of an aggressive strategy to sign more fashion leases, Starrett-Lehigh has become, somewhat intentionally, a hub for the creative industries, and that won't hurt certainly not to this identity.

Its assets for the theatricality of Fashion Week are obvious (extremely high ceilings, large bay windows, view of the river, lots of new renovation) are obvious; so are its potential weaknesses (it's a long hike from public transportation, especially in high heels, so one suspects there will be a traffic jam of black cars outside every day during the shows). The latter will likely be an improvement over Spring Studios, which couldn't really accommodate a particular, new aspect of Fashion Week: all the social media activation points that brands now have to build, and the crowds of influencers who accompany them. In recent years, one participant told me, we'd see TikTokers roaming Varick Street while they filmed; now they'll likely be much closer to the action.

The biggest and most extravagant shows at NYFW will generally not be at Starrett-Lehigh. These are usually theatrical and site-specific presentations, encompassing everything that exists in their own environment. Marc Jacobs, for example, rented out the New York Public Library last year; Tory Burch took over the former Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank downtown. Smaller ones tend to take place in designers' showrooms, for economic reasons, or in unconventional off-site locations, to convey independent credibility. So this will probably be for mid-sized screens where the convenience and support of a predefined white box is appropriate. These are Off Broadway shows, so to speak, neither Broadway nor Off Off and there are many of them. But it wouldn't really be a surprise if Ralph Lauren ever showed up here, considering the company is just an elevator ride away.

Speaking of which: Starrett-Lehighs infrastructure solves another recurring problem. In small workshops or even showrooms located in larger old lofts and, yes, Spring Studios, there is a dreary and familiar ritual of waiting for an elevator that only holds eight people, which takes a half hour to get into a show and a half. -time to leave. Starrett-Lehigh, on the other hand, has much higher capacity, although the largest lifts, which, until a few years ago, brought entire trucks upstairs, are gone now. In their place we added about 11 more elevators, Landeen said, visibly pleased, and we have a big car not as big as the truck elevator, but you could fit a Mini Cooper in it. It measures approximately 32 feet by 16 feet wide. And that's where all the IMG guests will go up to the 18th floor, we could probably fit 50, 60 people there at a time. Yeah.