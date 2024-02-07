Fans rush to defend Blue Ivy Carter after Jay-Z and Beyoncé receive backlash over 12-year-old girl's 'inappropriate' Grammys dress

The 66th Grammy Awards rolled around, and one of the biggest moments of the evening was the surprise appearance of the Carter family, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé and their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. While Jay-Z's Global Impact Award speech surely sparked a lot of discussion, there was also some unnecessary chatter surrounding his daughter's fashion choice for the evening.

Wearing a custom off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture midi number, featuring a corseted bodice and a puffy Cinderella-like skirt with asymmetrical draped detailing, Blue Ivy looked stunning, almost as tall as her parents. Instead of complimenting the pre-teen on her beauty, critics took to social media to criticize her parents over the appropriateness of the cleavage, with some calling it “mature.”

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but Blue Ivy's dress is totally inappropriate for a girl her age. I think she would be 12, an X user wrote.

I love Blue Ivy's dress but she's 12 years old. Why do they dress her showing her cleavage? She's 12, says another. Children grow up too quickly.

I only have one complaint last night, it's Blue Ivy's dress, but if her parents allow it, I can't say anything, but also, since it's their first child, they don't don't get it, whatever their age. Famous or not, she shouldn't be 12 with her breasts visible and pushed up by the PMO, another person complained.

Not everyone was so critical. Many came to the young girls' defense, checking out adults who felt comfortable embarrassing hip-hop's most legendary baby nepo and calling them hypocrites.

These people who complain that Blue Ivy has too much cleavage are the same people who dress their 2 year olds in two piece swimsuits. Like what? a person tweeted.

Let's keep it cute when it comes to Blue Ivy Carter because you don't say anything when other little girls are on the internet singing sexy red word for word, but you all have a lot to say when a 12 is close to the 13-year-old wears dress that barely shows cleavage, another commenter retorted.

Another person tweeted: “It's incredibly weird how many people were sexualizing Blue Ivy's dress. She dresses up in what is essentially a ball gown or prom dress that you would wear to a cotillion and people lose their minds.

It's incredibly weird how many people were sexualizing Blue Ivys dress. She dresses up in what is essentially a ball gown or prom dress that you would wear to a cotillion and people lose their minds. – Tyler Chick (@itstylerchick) February 5, 2024

Some simply ignored the haters and celebrated Blue Ivy by describing her as music royalty.

Blue Ivy Carter dressed like music royalty in a white princess dress at the 2024 Grammys, one user wrote on X.

Usually polite and well-mannered in public, Blue Ivy and everything she does seems to be subject to obsessive scrutiny, which was a focal point of the concert documentary Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Beyonc Film.

To counter the narrative, King Bey, producer of the film, did a great job of showcasing her parenting style by allowing the audience to hear how Blue Ivy deals with cyberbullying and the negative comments she sees on social media and in the press. about her.

One honorary aunt who came to Blue Ivy's defense after hearing how Blue pushed the harmful criticism was EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg, who called the conduct of strangers online shameful.

Especially since the girl isn't like most kids you might meet. At just two days old, her voice was incorporated into her father's track, “Glory,” securing her a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to appear on a Billboard song chart.

In 2020, she was featured on her mother's track “Brown Skin Girl.” The project earned him a BET Her Award, an NAACP Image Award, and a Grammy for Best Music Video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest person to win an individually credited Grammy. Fans also can't forget how she worked so hard to stand by her mother's side during the Renaissance World Tour, improving on stage night after night to prove her haters wrong.

To top it all off, as a big sister, she also takes care of her twin siblings, 6-year-old Rumi and Sir Carter.

At this rate, there's no doubt that Blue Ivy Carter will continue to rack up accomplishments while the naysayers continue to nitpick her dress.