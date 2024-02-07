Q&A with Sammy Jo Tracy, All-Star of Unleashed: Sixes, fashion and its relationships with Greg Gurenlian and Trevor Baptiste

Sammy Jo Tracy is an Athletes Unlimited forward and Unleashed All-Star playing in the Women's Sixes exhibition game during the 2024 Premier Lacrosse Leagues Championship Series on February 17 at St. James in Springfield, Virginia.

The Sixes format made its debut at the World Games in 2022 when Tracy joined Team Israel, one of eight countries invited to play under the new format in preparation for the then potential and now accepted Olympic Games bid. 2028. The Israeli team roster consisted of both Israeli players and members of the Jewish diaspora.

The Six simplifies traditional field play in many ways, but most notably in the competitive balance it gives to both men and women. Both play under the same conditions and field rules. With no long sticks in the men's variation, the main difference is the level of physique allowed.

I hope I don't end up on my butt, but I think the strategy is the same, Tracy said. The movements and two-player play are very similar, as is the use of X and those quick pauses. The Six really blurred the lines between the men's and women's game.

A native of Bedford, New York, Tracy played it all as a forward, midfielder and draw specialist at UNC. She won two national championships with Carolina, the first being an overtime victory against Maryland in 2013 and the second against Maryland in 2016. Her father Dan was a three-time All-America lacrosse player for the Terps from 1983 to 1986.

After graduating, Tracy worked alongside PLL legend Greg Gurenlian conducting faceoff and coin toss clinics. Her career in lacrosse, very different from the fashion field she planned to pursue in college, took off from there.

She may not have her All-Star Game outfit locked in yet, but she won't disappoint.

I promise you, she said.

Tracy talks more about it below.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What did you initially think of the Sixes format in 2022?

Sammy Jo Tracy: I'm a big fan of Sixes. It's fast, it's fun, it's creative. I don't think people understand that there's a huge strategy behind this.

When I played for Israel, I really think the more you play, the more you understand it. We learned a lot from the other teams while we were all learning. We watched Team Canada run lines and make changes where we decided not to. We went one, two, three and then we went down; go hard and take a big break. I thought it helped us a lot with our quick counter-attack and its use is important in the Six.

What was your experience playing with the Israel team?

SJT: It was probably one of the most special moments of my career. I learned so much about where I come from and at the World Games we were able to see other sports and meet other athletes from Israel. So it was really special to be part of this group that played for the World Games, alongside Team Canada, USA and Japan, and I learned about the Sixes and how important they will be to the growth of our game.

[I played for Team Israel because] I have gradually left the American training pool and I believe in our sport and its growth. I just think how cool it is to play for another country that means so much to me and my family and learn where I come from.

How have you seen lacrosse evolve in recent years? With the Six helping lacrosse return to the Olympics and the development of new leagues like Athletes Unlimited, there are new heights that young athletes can aspire to reach.

SJT: It's so perfect. There's no better time to play lacrosse than now. We have all the momentum on our side. With the new game, Sixes, it helps us reach masses we couldn't reach before, which really helps grow the sport. And then there is the fact that we are part of the Olympic Games, which are the pinnacle of all sports.

You went to college hoping to work a more traditional 9-5 job after graduation. What did you study and what was your initial career plan while at university?

SJT: I was thinking of going back to New York and working in fashion. I was a communications student, but Greg [Gurenlian] I rerouted my course.

I wanted to work as a fashion buyer. I love studying trends and having grown up in New York, I loved the creativity and constant evolution of the city. It's still one of my biggest passions, but for now I'm sticking to my own style and maybe helping my teammates.

How did you and Greg Gurenlian meet?

SJT: Greg is one of the main reasons I am where I am today. He saw my potential in college and that's where we connected, especially in the New York Lizards locker room.

In my fifth year, he not only helped me break my own records, but after college, helped me sell myself, run awesome clinics, and become an entrepreneur. If I have professional problems or questions, I always turn to him. We are always connected. I think that’s the power of lacrosse, the PLL and how they support women. I am so lucky to have a mentor and big brother in Greg Gurenlian.

What has been rewarding about teaching lacrosse to others?

SJT: The people I've met and the places I've been and still go. [New York Atlas faceoff specialist] Trevor Baptiste is one of my closest friends and we met in San Diego for a showdown [clinic]. We trained together and have a lifelong friendship. Everyone needs a dose of Trevor. He is still the key element. Everyone needs a good laugh and that's what he offers.

What do you admire about Trevors' game?

SJT: I think we look at Trevor and think about the pinnacle. Being his friend, I know how hard he works and how relentless he is. He is never satisfied. For me, some days I'm depressed or at a standstill and he's someone you can turn to because he's so resilient and helps fuel your fire.

As a former draw specialist, what are your thoughts on the limited draw opportunities in the Sixes?

SJT: I have a soft spot for the draw, it's super unique and showcases stickwork and agility. I'm a little disappointed but at the same time we still have it and it's a great way to start each term. Setting the tone is the most important thing. Being able to win the coin toss and set the tone each quarter is extremely important.

Who are you most looking forward to playing with on the South team and against whom on the North team?

SJT: I'm so excited to be a part of Team Lizzie Colson. You don't want to be on an opposing team, and I feel like I usually am. She's going to be very useful with the draw and with her speed and athleticism, it works very well in Six.

We have Taylor Moreno. Everyone knows she's a cheat code when it comes to lacrosse. It's always nice to have that extra boost of confidence [with a goalie like that] in a game where if you miss, it goes the other way. If we get a save, you can pull it out for that quick break. And I think we were all excited to watch Dana Dobbie [on the South team].

You are a lacrosse player and coach, but you are also a yoga instructor in Boston. Which pose best represents you?

SJT: My favorite pose to teach is the tree. When you stand there and open your arms and open your chest and your heart, you take up space. This is really important because it gives you a wave of confidence and reconnection to the earth. I want people and myself to know where they are and where they are growing. Are you the mountain, a palm tree by the ocean, are you always calm or does the wind shake you? Taking a moment to open your heart and find a place in this world that makes you feel good, supported, and grounded is exhilarating.

Where do you want to plant your roots?

SJT: In a perfect world, I would end up in Jackson, Wyo. I think it's a difficult place for me to describe because it's beautiful, it's exciting, it's calming. I have to get Trevor out!

But it's still not written, I don't know yet where I will end up. Right now I'm still grinding, but this might be my peak.