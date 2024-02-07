Fashion
Amazon Trial: Hot Weather – 50 IS NOT OLD
If like me you're dreaming of sunshine and spring, you'll love today's post full of warm weather pieces from Amazon! From pretty summer dresses to trendy matching sets and comfy sandals, today's post has everything you'll need for your next beach vacation or to start updating your wardrobe for the spring and summer.
Amazon Trial: Hot Weather
This maxi dress It looks so chic and classy. I love how the belt accentuates my waist. You can easily replace it with another belt, like my favorite raffia ones! I found the royal blue shade stunning, but you can pick it up in seven other shades, including a few pastels that would be perfect for Easter. I decided to keep my shoes And Handbag neutral to tie with the raffia belt.
This style of dress is versatile enough that it can take you from church to a wedding to lunch with the girls with just a few accessory changes! By changing your handbag and shoes, you can truly transform your entire outfit. This is the belt that accompanies the dress. THE top handle pouch is the handbag I wore the most last summer, and the neutral colored wedge heels are my favorites when I don't know which shoe to wear.
I must have really liked the belted options while I was shopping on Amazon because I also ended up ordering this white belted shirt dress. I really took a gamble on this one since there are no reviews, but I have ordered several things from the Brand PRETTYGARDEN in the past and have had good experiences.
I love all the feminine details in this one, like the puff sleeves and a fun pom pom trim along each tier. I ordered a size medium, and it fits me very well! I'm a big fan of the midi length on myself. It's not so short that it shows off the parts of the legs that many of us worry about (like cellulite or wrinkled knees), but it also doesn't scream Little House on the Prairie, LOL!
I added the white Fedora Beach Sun Hat, and I replaced the belt that came with the dress with a black belt included in the 4-pack. This added a fun look and the hat helps protect your face from the sun. When my husband came in and saw the hat, he asked me if I had ordered him another hat. He wears hats like this when he plays golf, and last year I “borrowed” it while I was at the pool. I decided to get one, so now we are matched. Lol!
I know you don't like every dress, so I wanted to include a different option. I love to wear linen pants in spring and summer, and they're comfortable enough that you'll feel like you're wearing lounge pants in public. This is a pull-on style with a drawstring waist, which is always a plus in my book.
This is another versatile piece that you can add to your wardrobe and is easy to dress up or down. I can easily see myself wearing these pants with a heeled sandal and flowy blouse for dinner, or with a graphic tee and sneakers to the grocery store!
I styled them with this white knit short sleeve cardigan. It looks so sturdy and well made, and I love the gold button detail, which coordinates so well with the gold jewelry. Speaking of which, look this adorable stack of bracelets. They are absolutely adorable and you can get yours for less than $9!
More Warm Weather Parts from Amazon:
Matching sets are still in style for 2024, and I love it because I think they make dressing up so easy. Just grab your two-piece outfit, a cute pair of sandals, and some matching jewelry, and you're good to go! I love this cheerful pink shade, but it also comes in other great colors like orange, blue, green, khaki, and brown.
This beautiful floral shirt dress looks much more expensive than it is, and it comes in many gorgeous colors. You can dress it up with dress sandals or heels for a shower or church or dress it down with white sneakers or casual sandals.
You will want to take this strapless long dress with you on your next vacation! It will look so cute under a denim jacket or cardigan. This gorgeous pink would look great with a white crossbody bag, but it seriously comes in every color you can think of!
Here is another great option for all the showers or graduations on your spring or summer calendar! I know some of you don't like long dresses, so this shorter length is for you. Navy and white are such a stylish combination, and the V-neckline is perfect for showcasing one of your favorite necklaces.
You can wear these bracelets right now, regardless of the outside temperature. White and gold can go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe, and they'll even look great around your smartwatch! If you like colorful jewelry, you'll want to check out the other colors because they offer fun combinations!
This dress screams beach vacation to me, girls! You can put it over your swimsuit while going to the pool or beach or wear it alone. Throw on a cute pair of slip-on sandals and you're ready to go to lunch or go shopping!
These tassel earrings are a simple way to add a little personality to your outfit. I hate taking my expensive jewelry to the beach in case my bag gets lost or I lose it, but these are a great inexpensive option.
I think this ric rac two piece set it's so cute ! Personally, I'd pair it with a straw tote bag and my favorite wedges or espadrilles, but you could easily wear it with flip flops or even sneakers! If you hate showing off your arms, you can always layer it under a light jacket or sweater for a little more coverage.
