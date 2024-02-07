Zendaya looks artful in a wrap dress while promoting Dune in Mexico





Zendaya never fails when it comes to fashion. The actress was a walking work of art at a photocall for her upcoming film Dune: part two at the Four Seasons in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday, February 5. For the occasion, Zendaya opted for a custom creation by the Anglo-Nigerian designer Torishju Dumi which fits perfectly with the desert aesthetic of the film. The ensemble came in the form of a halterneck dress (or two-piece) that featured a deconstructed crop top with fabric wrapped in contrasting directions. The piece was connected with a matching high-low skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and bright red fabric falling into a billowy train. For shoes, Zendaya wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. (Dumi previously revealed in an October 2023 interview with Vogue that the unfinished look of her label was inspired by the time she spent completing her design studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes when you don't have enough fabric to make the whole piece, you can just tie it up and pair it with pants. I like the idea of ​​just getting out. If you really want something in life, you find a way, she told the publication.) On Monday's red carpet, Zendaya dressed by her longtime image designer Law Cockroach teamed the outfit with a sleek wet bun with a single tendril delicately touching her cheek. For glamour, she was dewy and glowy with golden highlights, warm eyes and a glossy pout. In addition to posing solo, Zendaya took photos with the Dune cast, including Austin Butler, Timothé Chalamet And Florence Pugh. Pugh, 28, was a showstopper in a mesh ensemble that included a bralette and maxi skirt adorned with dangling pearls. She completed this sparkly number with sparkly layered necklaces, a nose ring and a bold updo. Chalamet, 28, for his part, commanded attention in a silky sleeveless top with straight-leg pants and chunky black boots. Butler, 32, meanwhile, looked cool in a gray suit. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Related: Style file: this week in looks

A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood's leading ladies have been a major source of style inspiration at award shows, parties, movie premieres and more. We see little black dresses, sparkly dresses and cutout dresses galore, all paired with glamorous looks, unforgettable hair and fabulous shoes. Attend the Golden Globes in Los Angeles [] Dune: part two Chalamets follows Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family, according to IMDb. The first film, premiering in October 2022, is set in the distant future and sees Atreides facing war brought on by the desert planet Arrakis. Dune: part two hits theaters on March 1.

