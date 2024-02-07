Hoka Bondi 8 Deal: Save 20% Now





Whether you're looking for sneakers for walking, running, or everyday wear, Hoka has some of the best options on the market. And the Hoka Bondi 8 is particularly popular thanks to its ample cushioning and support. According to the brand, the style is ideal for easy runs, walking, and casual wear. It usually retails for $165, but you can currently grab a selection of colorways of both models. Men's And Women's versions at 20% off on the Hokas website. This is the first time we've seen the Bondi 8s go on sale, so we have a feeling they'll sell out quickly. Here's your chance to score a pair of Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers at 20% off. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILER For those suffering from plantar fasciitis, the Bondi 8 might help. After consulting with a podiatrist and testing several sneakers, Forbes Vetted contributor Becky Eaton named the Hoka Bondi 8 the best overall shoe for plantar fasciitis. But you don't have to have foot or joint pain to enjoy these sneakers. More than 4,500 five-star reviews on the Hokas site praise their comfortable feel and fun color options. Disappointed Hoka Bondi 8 Sneaker (Women's) Currently, there are six shades of the Bondi 8 listed on the Hokas site. Other retailers like Dicks Sporting Goods and Zappos also sell them for $132, but you'll find the best size selection if you buy directly from the brand. A Hoka Bondi 8 Sneaker (Men's) If you purchase the Bondi 8 for men, you can choose from four color combinations in a wide variety of sizes on the Hokas website. REI and Dicks Sporting Goods also have deals on the shoe, but the options available are more limited. As we mentioned above, this is the first time our deals team has spotted the Hoka Bondi 8 on sale, making it a pretty monumental deal. Hoka rarely discounts its shoes by more than 20%, so this is probably the best deal you'll see on the style in the foreseeable future. What are Hoka Bondi 8s used for? The Bondi 8s are ideal for light running, walking and everyday wear. They feature thick cushioning, a bouncy foam sole, and a rear cushion for smoother walking and running. You can ride hundreds of miles with this design, but keep in mind that it's rather bulky so won't be ideal for speed work or race days. Are Hoka Bondi 8s good for your knees? The Bondi 8 is a supportive shoe, and many reviewers say wearing them has improved their knee and joint pain throughout the day. As someone who suffers from foot, ankle, and knee injuries, the Bondi has given me the support and comfort my body needs to continue living an active lifestyle, writes one reviewer. Other Hoka deals to browse Lightweight and well-cushioned, the Clifton 8 is perfect for everyday walking and running. They've been on sale for a few months now, but are unlikely to be restocked once they're sold out (they've been replaced by newer models). Clifton9s) so we recommend picking up a pair while you still can. These Arahi sneakers are super lightweight and designed for regular runners. The mesh upper will keep you cool and the lining is designed for optimal comfort. This $98 deal is only available in two colorways, but there is a wide assortment of sizes in stock in the shade above. Disappointed Hoka Mach 5 Sneakers (Women's) If you're a runner, check out the Mach 5. They're lightweight, have a high heel collar to keep your foot secure, and a stacked midsole for extra support. You can pick up this pair on sale at Hoka or REI in a handful of colors and sizes. The men's version of the sneakers above, these runners are on sale in 10 different colorways at REI, but availability varies for each. You will find the best variety of sizes in the black color pictured above.

