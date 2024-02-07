Historic New York industrial building dresses up for New York Fashion Week





A huge industrial building in far-Western New York City, where powerful machines were once unloaded from freight trains, will be transformed into a fashion capital for at least a week. The Starrett-Lehigh Building, a leviathan-sized 1931 monument to the city's manufacturing and maritime era, will be the new home of New York Fashion Week, which begins Friday. The sleek structure on Eleventh Avenue at West 26th Street will host shows by 70 designers, including Bach Mai, Badgley Mischka, The Blonds, Libertine, Prabal Gurung, Son Jung Wan and Pamella Roland. Event sponsor IMG wanted to bring all of Fashion Week under one roof, said RXR Chief Executive Bill Elder, whose company purchased the building for $920 million in 2011. In recent years, Starrett-Lehigh has acquired a more fashionable image than its past suggests. RXR took things to a different level with major infrastructure improvements, including thousands of new windows, equivalent to five miles of glass. The renovated offices and showroom have attracted companies including Ralph Lauren – the largest tenant, which recently renewed its lease for more than 250,000 square feet – Zimmermann and Fashionphile. The Starrett-Lehigh Building, a leviathan-sized 1931 landmark dedicated to the city's manufacturing and maritime era, will be the new home of New York Fashion Week. Starrett Lehigh Building RXR has also attracted chef Marcus Samuelssons' Hav + Mar restaurant as well as the sprawling gourmet food hall and Olly Olly Market, both of which host Fashion Week events. The owner also launched a 15,000 square foot 601 Athletic Club with Adidas recognized as a programming partner. Texas-born Bach Mai, twice nominated for a CFDE Emerging Designer Award, remembers the first time he set foot in the historic building. New York Fashion Week begins Friday at its new headquarters on Eleventh Avenue. Victor M. Matos/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire / SplashNews.com It was years ago, after a flash flood, and I had waded down the street with my portfolio to meet Marchioness Georgina Chapman. So it’s a really full circle moment to have my first appearance with IMG to be in this iconic venue. building, said Mai, the son of Vietnamese immigrants. IMG will lease 68,000 square feet on the 18th floor to host shows and 17,000 square feet on the 17th floor for RXR support space led by Scott Rechler. Elder would not say how much IMG was paying for space in the near term. Standard term rents in the building range from $60 to $70 per square foot. Bach Mai, left, is one of 70 designers who showed at Fashion Week. Getty Images Human Rights Campaign The building is just over 70 percent leased and other transactions are in the works, Elder said. NYFW was previously held at Spring Studios downtown and, before that, at Lincoln Center and Bryant Park.

