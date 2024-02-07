No more loungewear: These fashion brands are creating collections dedicated to travel and they're chic enough for the boardroom





Head to London City Airport any day and you won't find flip-flop-clad families carrying inflatable pools or jet-set influencers clad in cashmere tracksuits and next-season pool slides , but this, the executive. 75% of airline revenue is generated by business travelers, but the majority of in-flight spending goes to casual travelers. Durable cabinets that can take you to meetings miles away, plus pieces that can be folded, packed and stored and still look stylish. Luckily, there are plenty of chic brands creating travel looks that are both comfortable and stylish, from specially designed travel clothing to moisture-wicking essentials to take you from business meetings to business class without breaking a sweat . Here is our selection of the best. ME+EM Long dress with tie Me & Em Travel Tailoring Travel Tailoring Flared Trousers Contemporary womenswear brand ME+EM has always designed for the modern woman. Bringing style to the forefront of workwear is one of the brand's strengths, and this year it turned its attention to travel clothing, launching a dedicated travel couture line featuring essentials suitable for work, made from a stylish, wrinkle-resistant and non-stiff Ponte jersey fabric. . The collection ranges from chic pants and jackets but also includes elegant dresses and blouses. Serena Bute Serena Bute Velvet Joggers Serena Bute – Pinstripe wool jogging pants Serena Bute is the discreet reference for elegant working women. Ideal for wardrobe staples that are anything but basic, consider fuschia pink wide-leg suits. The crown jewel of its collection is its pinstriped jogging pants, the perfect fusion of work and comfort, ideal for transitioning from the boardroom to the business lounge and beyond. Paul Smith Paul Smith Slim Fit Wool 'A Suit To Travel In' Trousers Paul Smith A Suit To Travel In slim drawstring trousers Paul Smith needs no introduction: the sleek cut and rainbow swirl have been spotted on every stylish Londoner since the 1970s, but what frequent travelers may not know is… is that the brand offers a special suit for traveling. This stylish set is just as stylish as its classic range, but it's made from high-twist wool yarn, meaning it's virtually wrinkle-free, ideal for longer flights or budget-friendly trips. An added clever detail: the belt has a secret rubber lining, to keep tucked-in shirts in place. Pangea Pangaia Women's Slim Fit Cotton Trousers More generally associated with sportswear, Pangaia has turned its sustainability focus to elegant suits, lined with a regenerated fiber made from cotton waste. The outer fabric is peach cotton, which is comfortable like normal cotton while having the appearance of suede, so it still looks formal. Best of all, the fabric is moisture-wicking, meaning it's extremely breathable (this is what is recommended to wear on safari), making it ideal for temperature changes and for stuffy flights . Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Prince of Wales fitted pants Breaking from the tradition of typical monochrome workwear, Louis Vuitton creates elegant pieces in cream Prince of Wales check, to be worn dressed up or down. What makes it ideal for business travelers is that the material is 27% cashmere – luxuriously comfortable for long flights while still looking stylish. To silence Hush Theo jersey slim-fit pants Hush is another great wardrobe essentials brand. These slim-fit pants are a cool, contemporary take on workwear, with a slightly rounded leg for dressing up or down while remaining chic. Best of all, they're made from jersey fabric to be wrinkle-free. Pair it with a crisp white shirt or matching blue knit for a monochrome look.

