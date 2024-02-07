I Just Realized Miley Cyrus' Wild Grammys Dress Was Made From 14,000 Safety Pins and Now I'm Even More Shaken





When Miley Cyrus showed up at the 2024 Grammys, her red carpet look was both heavy and barely there, a dichotomy that made the outfit feel both strong and delicate. Cyrus has now shared more about the look and how it came about. I feel a little silly saying this, but I didn't know the dress was made of safety pins. 14,000 safety pins, to be exact. Cyrus opened up about her look in an article on Instagram , noting how some of the intensive details on the fit came together. Maison Margiela was responsible for creating the design, which is one of many sported by the pop singer at the event, as she also performed on stage and accepted the awards for Best Record and Performance pop solo. However, it was the chainmail look that attracted a lot of attention, and Cyrus revealed the intensive work that went behind the scenes to get the dress to fit perfectly – a feat considering how many safety pins. This dress required 675 hours of craftsmanship, 14,000 gold safety pins and is adorned with singularly selected antique French pearls. THANKS. The “Flowers” singer also shared a myriad of images from the creation of the dress. It seems the fashion house gathered a slew of beads and gold pins for the look and started creating it from scratch. Dexterous fingers were absolutely necessary. (Image credit: Maison Margiela/Miley Cyrus) As the look took shape, the shape of the dress as we saw it in its final form also began to reveal itself. (Image credit: Maison Margiela/Miley Cyrus) I almost wonder if it was necessary to hire specialized craftsmen, since most people who are good as seamstresses probably don't have experience working with metal. And even for those who have used safety pins for artistic purposes in the past, I can't even imagine the logistics involved in designing the blueprint for this dress and then tailoring it so exactly to Miley Cyrus' body. Yet, through each of the behind-the-scenes images of the dress's creation, we see Maison Margiela getting closer and closer to this: (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) It's well known that Miley Cyrus knows how to create a fashion moment. Sometimes foam fingers are involved. During a pandemic, she occasionally lets her mom cut her hair into a mullet. Sometimes Cyrus even wears bikinis in the dead of winter. She always manages to surprise. Maison Margiela is known for using unconventional materials in its designs. We saw the brand do tops with leather gloves And coats made with duvet covers . While the safety pins are the biggest feat here, it doesn't surprise me at all that the brand went the extra mile to track down vintage pearls that would be the perfect addition. After all, you always have to go the extra mile for Miley Cyrus.

