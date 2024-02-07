Usher reveals his thirsty new SKIMS underwear campaign





USHER, R&B SUPERSTARis the latest male celebrity to team up with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS clothing brand and star in aadvertising campaign for thirsty underwear. Usher never really left, but right now it feels like a comeback moment. The singer is preparing to release his ninth studio albumGO HOME(his first full-length album in eight years), and he is scheduled to perform at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, which will undoubtedly bring many of his hits back into the public consciousness and introduce a whole new generation to his talent. So what better time to remind everyone that he's still in great shape at 45? The singer showcases a range of cotton and stretch items in colors labeled 'midnight', 'military' and 'oxblood', in the campaign shot by photographer Donna Trope, showing off the lean, chiseled physique and abs in packs of six which have been an integral part of its image for over 20 years. In several images, he playfully holds a peach, in a nod to the cover of his new album, a special edition of which is available exclusively on SKIMS.com, complete with a bonus track titled “Naked.” “What I do is entertain,” Usher says in a video accompanying the photo shoot. “What I love most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and the audience, the live experience. The inspiration for this new album,GO HOME, is above all about romance. It's about love, happiness, joy. It's a love story, but it's romantic. Originally launched as a women's shapewear company, SKIMS has evolved to incorporate a men's offering over the past year. In October 2023, she unveiled herfirst men's collectionwith NFL star Nick Bosa, Canadian basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Brazilian soccer professional Neymar, Jr. appearing in the inaugural campaign. “Having someone from every sport and me traveling around the world to go to these soccer games with my son and all his friends and having some of their idols in the campaign, it's like a 'pinch me' moment '” Kardashian said. Shortly after, it was announced that SKIMS would become an official partner of the NBA and WNBA, thus cementing itself as a sports brand. Which makes this partnership with Usher, the latest musician to take the Super Bowl stage, even smarter. This article was originally published on Men's Health in the United States Related: Butt-enhancing men's underwear actually exists What Women Really Think About Your Underwear

