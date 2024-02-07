Fashion
What is included and what is not – The Quadrangle
By Sabrine Daoud, Donor
While the new year brings new trends, it also leaves some in the past. Manhattan College students spoke to The Quadrangle about the trends they hope to continue and what needs to be implemented by 2024.
Nayelis Minaya, junior, international business and marketing major
The Quadrangle: What are the ins and outs of fashion trends in 2024?
Nayelis Minaya: I know ballerinas have made a comeback. I want it to stay. I've always been an apartment girl. I feel like I'm such a classic person, very simple, very neutral. Ripped jeans are really bad.
TQ: On the MC campus we see a wide range of styles. What are some of your favorite trends that you've seen incorporated into your fellow students' wardrobes?
NM: I love it when very artistic people wear flowy dresses. They look so feminine but so edgy at the same time.
TQ: Where does your fashion inspiration come from?
NM: Okay, so there's this influencer named Kelsey Simone, and I've followed her for a really long time, and that's usually where I get my inspiration from.
Brian Odor, senior, electrical engineering major
The Quadrangle: What are the ins and outs of fashion trends in 2024?
Brian Odor: What I want to see come out are panda dunks. If you still have panda dunks, you just wear Air Forces. I want to see more expression of who people are through their outfits. I love football and sports, so recently I've been wearing a lot of jerseys and trying to incorporate my fits based on that.
TQ: On the MC campus we see a wide range of styles. What are some of your favorite trends that you've seen incorporated into your fellow students' wardrobes?
BO: I see a lot of people wearing a lot of unique pieces that just became available. I saw this girl wearing spiked knee high boots and having her whole outfit revolve around that, which was cool. I liked the diversity and uniqueness because of its creativity and uniqueness.
TQ: What attracts you to or turns you away from certain fashion trends today?
BO: Essential hoodies. The Fear of God brand is more than just a hoodie and sweatpants that people wear. People need to be more interested in this brand and its other pieces.
Colin Cook, freshman, civil engineering major
The Quadrangle: What are the ins and outs of fashion trends in 2024?
CC : I think you should wear well-fitting pants and belts. When I was younger, I wore size 40 pants and had to wear three belts to hold them up. I'm tired of seeing sweatpants.
TQ: On the MC campus we see a wide range of styles. What are some of your favorite trends that you've seen incorporated into your fellow students' wardrobes?
CC : Of course, I like looking at people's shoes. I respect you and can compliment you if you have a nice pair of shoes, even if they are ugly. I've noticed a more alternative fashion developing among my friends.
TQ: Have you contributed to any micro-trends that you now regret or do you feel helped by your style?
CC : When I was younger, I grew up skateboarding, so I bought a lot of skate t-shirts, but I don't know if it was something I liked, and I sold them all on Depop whenever I got tired of it.
