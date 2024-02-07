Taylor Swift Wears Jewel in $18,000 Dress at Grammys Afterparty





Taylor Swift can make the whole place sparkle. The 34-year-old singer was spotted at a Grammys afterparty on Sunday, February 4, in a glittery sequin Valentino dress. The festive midi dress, worth a staggering $18,000, featured thin spaghetti straps and champagne-colored sequins. Although Swift ditched the custom Schiaparelli white dress and long black gloves she wore to the awards show, she kept her hair and makeup the same, sporting a swipe of bright red lipstick and a hairstyle lateral. Swift was joined by several other artists at the prestigious event, including friends. Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Charpentier And frozen spice. | Taylor Swift yesterday at the Grammy after party. pic.twitter.com/EqUhjd7uxj Taylor Swift Graphics (@TaylorSwiftChar) February 5, 2024 Related: Evolution of Taylor Swift's Glittering Style: Photos

From cowboy boots to Jimmy Choos!Taylor Swift has come a long way since she was Nashville's teen queen. Since moving to the Big Apple in March 2014 and embracing the city's hip style, the “Blank Space” singer has become more fashion-forward than ever. Check out the pop singer's incredible transformation on the red carpet over the years! The Bejeweled singer had a lot to celebrate at the afterparty. Not only did she win two Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her 2022 album, Midnights, but she also announced her 11th studio album at the ceremony, THE Department of Tortured Poetswhich will be released on April 19. For me, the award is the work, Swift said while accepting the album of the year award. All I want is to continue to be able to do this. I love him so much. This makes me so happy. I'm incredibly amazed that some people who also voted for this award are happy. All I want to do is keep doing this. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Related: See Every Time Taylor Swift Matched Her Outfit to an Album Era

Taylor Swift enjoys a great reputation in the fashion industry. Every time Swift releases a new album, her style changes to match its respective vibe. From whimsical dresses to sequinned outfits, we can't get enough of her ever-changing fashion eras. When she released her self-titled debut album in 2006, we were lucky enough to have cowgirl [] The next day, Monday, February 5, Swift released the list of songs that will be featured on THE Department of Tortured Poets on his Instagram. The album will feature a total of 16 songs, as well as a bonus track titled The Manuscript. Notably, Post Malone And Florence + The Machine are collaborators on the album. The artists will feature on the songs Fortnight and Florida!!!, respectively. Swift also surprised fans with the album cover, a black and white image of her posing on a bed in The Row underwear and a YSL tank top that is her most provocative album cover to date .

