Men's golf concludes MAC/A10 Challenge with victory over Loyola Chicago





FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram DADE CITY, Florida. The Ohio men's golf team kicked off its spring season at the Mid-American Conference/Atlantic 10 Challenge at Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club over the past two days (Feb. 5-6). The tournament format was match play with six golfers representing each school. Four teams from the MAC and four from the A10 participated, with all eight teams seeded before the opening round. Host Ball State was selected as the top seed, while Richmond, Eastern Michigan, George Washington, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Central Michigan and Ohio were seeded in corresponding order. In the first round, Ohio faced the top-seeded Cardinals. Ball State won four of six matches against the Bobcats to advance to the semifinals of the event. Senior Jack Neville (Terrace Park, Ohio) and junior Sam Hogan (Burlington, Canada) won both of Ohio's victories. Hogan used five birdies en route to a 2&0 victory over his opponent. Neville won his match 1 & 0 and included the Bobcats' best shot of the day; a 125-yard shot that found the bottom of the cup for the eagle. After falling to Ball State, Ohio battled with Dayton in the consolation bracket. Ohio was unable to capitalize on Hogan and Neville's early-round success, ultimately losing four of six matches and tying the other two. Senior Jared De Ville (Loveland, Ohio) and junior Matt Daulton (Lebanon, Ohio) recorded both draws for the Bobcats, while Neville recorded his second eagle of the day in the loss. Ohio would look to bounce back after two tough games with a final round against Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers entered the game for seventh place after back-to-back losses to Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan. The Bobcats found themselves in control with victories for Hogan, DeVille, Neville and Daulton. Hogan had a strong performance in his final round, beating his opponent 4 & 2. Hogan's three birdies lifted him to his second individual victory of the tournament. DeVille used the momentum from his match against Dayton to overcome an early deficit in the final round. DeVille's two birdies that day were just enough to guide him to a 2&1 victory. Neville won his second match of the tournament with a 2&0 victory. Neville was extremely consistent on the day, recording two birdies and just one bogey. Daulton won his first match of the tournament in dominant fashion. An eagle on the second hole gave Daulton the momentum needed for his 5-and-3 victory over his opponent from Loyola Chicago. Neville and Daulton's victories allowed the Bobcats to defeat the Ramblers and earned the team seventh place in the tournament. Ohio men's golf will return to the course March 11 for the first two rounds of the Ross Collegiate Classic hosted by George Mason. The final round will take place the next day, March 12. The tournament will be held at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Course in Southern Pines, North Carolina. #OUoh yeah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiobobcats.com/news/2024/2/6/mens-golf-wraps-up-mac-a10-challenge-with-win-over-loyola-chicago.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos