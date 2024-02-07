



Fashion designer Helen Yarmak Fadil Berisha We may know an internationally renowned fashion designer Helene Yarmak for its colorful coats that have been worn by some of the most iconic pop stars in history, like Lady Gaga, Beyonc, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J Blige. But Yarmak is also a jewelry designer with a new collection inspired by the ocean, Natural beauty. THE collection offers a stylish collection of rings, earrings and necklaces, as part of its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, just in time for New York Fashion Week. The whimsical pieces incorporate some of the most overlooked semi-precious stones, like a soft pink stone called Morganite. The collection pays homage to the sea depths and natural treasures of the world. I love and appreciate what Mother Earth offers us, explains Yarmak. Our oceans make up more than 70 percent of our planet, and there is a completely different beauty and life underwater. A ring and earrings by Helen Yarmak Helene Yarmak < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Nobody does luxury fashion like Yarmak. She earned her doctorate as a mathematician in Kiev, then began creating lingerie in her kitchen for her friends, for fun, in the 1980s. I had discovered this creative passion deeply rooted in my veins, and I loved and cherished every moment, she remembers. This experience led Yarmak to create her eponymous lifestyle brand, which includes women's and men's clothing, jewelry, a home accessories collection and salons. I guess you could say I'm a scientist who can luckily use both sides of her brain, Yarmak said. An aquamarine ring and earrings by Helen Yarmak Helene Yarmak The new collection includes shimmering aquamarine rings and morganite and kunzite pieces. These stones have absorbed Earth's energy for millions of years and each tells a different story, Yarmak said. When I choose my stones, I must immediately feel their energy. If I don't feel connected, then I separate. This connection sparks my imagination for the ultimate design of my jewelry. Jewelry with semi-precious stones can still be luxury, I like transparent precious stones because they are rare, she says. I collected a type of stone called Paraiba tourmaline years ago, and now it is very hard to find. Fortunately, we have a large collection. Helene Yarmak Helene Yarmak She also uses a semi-precious stone called Rubellite in her new collection, which is a red colored tourmaline. Rubellite has special mystical powers, explains Yarmak. Our stones are mostly larger in size, so their value increases every year. Her jewelry collection began in the 1990s when she was invited to a British Red Cross gala at Buckingham Palace. I didn't have any jewelry to wear, so I went to a store where they sold loose stones, bought some large topaz, designed them into settings and created my first ring, my necklace and my first earrings, Yarmak said. Fashion designer, Helen Yarmak Fadil Berisha At the gala, guests who wore luxury brands like Cartier and Tiffany came up to me and told me they loved my jewelry, which sparked the start of my jewelry line. Each handmade piece of jewelry has its own unique story, and large stones are an over-the-top brand of luxury from Yarmak. Her jewelry collections include one called Art of Love, another that uses diamonds and pearls called Rock & Royal, as does her Guardian Angel collection. This goes back to my basic philosophy that we are one with Mother Earth and we should appreciate her riches and blessings, Yarmak said. Its natural luxury. Jewelry design by Helen Yarmak Helene Yarmak

