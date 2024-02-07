5 Colors That Go With Dusty Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses

One of the factors that contribute to the beauty of the wedding theme is the color of the day. Using a dusty sage green color adds richness and nature to the wedding. And for this and many other reasons, many brides-to-be have turned to sage green as their central color theme of the year. To add a touch of romance to your wedding, you can mix hues like emerald, silver and dusty blue with dusty sage green. DSCENE Magazine editors explore the best ways to mix other colors with dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses:

Know the basics

Dusty sage green colors are becoming more and more common in wedding color palettes, for many reasons, the main one being the need for a timeless looking wedding. This cool and stylish color fits perfectly with almost any theme and style. And the best way is to add this shade of green to your wedding theme by choosing dusty sage green dresses for bridesmaid. Plus, with its subtle, elegant appeal, dusty sage green can complement any skin tone.

That said, it's also a good color choice since the dusty sage green allows you to combine it with various other colors. Colors such as emerald green, silver and dusty blue can be used in the wedding floral bouquet. Also, color allows you a wider choice of wedding accessories for bridesmaid dresses such as hair clips, tiaras but also bags and shoes.

To make the color selection and combination process easier, the DSCENE bridal team has selected a list of colors that complement the dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses. So keep reading to find out the 5 best colors to mix sage green bridesmaid dresses with and how you can also pair them with your own wedding dress – which is bound to keep in touch with the bridesmaids but also stand out on its own.

5 Colors That Go With Dusty Sage Green

Powdery pink – The combination of dusty sage green and blush pink is at the top of our list for a reason – this choice is both fresh and modern. Soft and elegant dusty sage color with touches of blush pink creates a romantic wedding atmosphere. Holding your blush pink floral bouquet against your dusty sage green bridesmaid dress is breathtaking. You can also add pale pink wedding flowers to the venue decor. Ditch the white dress for yourself, blush pink dress can also be the perfect choice.

Emerald green – If your wedding day falls in fall, a combination of emerald green and dusty sage green makes for an elegant wedding theme. Using emerald green accessories as bridesmaids on a dusty sage green dress gives a deeper, richer hue. You can also use emerald green satin napkins for table decoration. If you love cascading bouquets, an emerald green wedding bouquet is a perfect choice.

Dusty blue – You can't go wrong with dusty sage green and dusty blue no matter where you choose to add them. Dusty blue groomsmen suits and dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses symbolize chic and class. The bridesmaid's wedding bouquet can be a floral combination of dusty blue and dusty sage green. To add more beauty to a bridesmaid outfit, a dusty blue headpiece can be used.

Neutral shades – White, cream, beige, milky, and taupe are neutral shades that you can mix with dusty sage green. For summer weddings, a rustic touch of neutral tones on floral decorations and table linens adds elegance. Although neutral hues are cool, they reflect a form of natural vibe. You can also accessorize your dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses with cream and taupe bouquets.

Gold and metals – To give your wedding theme a glamorous and beautiful vibe, use a mix of gold and dusty sage green. To accessorize your dusty sage green bridesmaid dress, add a touch of gold to the dress. Gold shoe heels and gold headpieces can be mixed with the bridesmaid dress. You can also use gold tablecloths for a cool look. If you don't like silver linen, a mix of cascading gold and sage flower ornaments can be placed on the table.

That said, now you know why dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses are the hottest options when it comes to wedding colors. You can complement your wedding theme and bridesmaid dress with the color range mentioned above. As well as adding these colors to the floral bouquet of your bridesmaid dress. These colors can also be used for napkins, table linens and overlays, floral decorations and buttonholes!

Fall and winter pair easily with dusty sage green bridesmaid dresses, but with a mix of the shades mentioned above such as blush pink, you can easily rock a spring or summer wedding. 'summer. Dusty sage green is also a beautiful choice for outdoor weddings like Gwyneth Paltrow's. You can also use dusty sage green colors for the entire wedding theme, from the wedding invitations, table settings to the bridesmaids.

Let us know in the comments section below what color you would like to mix with sage green.