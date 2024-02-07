Best of Grizzard – Men's Fashion Guide

Although there is no record of Lewis Grizzards' (LG) selections as one of Moreland's (and the University of Georgia's) best-dressed men, he expressed interest in the field of men's fashion and documented his views in his 1989 best-selling book Chili Dawgs Always. Bark at Night (Villard Books) in which he discussed a variety of topics in addition to his fondness for the Southern gastronomic delights served at the Peach State Capital's World Famous Drive-in (The Varsity).

As a connoisseur of fine men's clothing, he was also inclined to make certain observations about what one should not wear if one wanted to be at the forefront of fashion in society and at the seaside.

For example, he predicted the rise and fall of the leisure suit, Nehru jacket and other flammable features of lime green colored outfits etc.

LG was quick to point out that tourists coming above the Mason-Dixon line were inclined to wear matching socks the same color as their shorts on the beach in sunny Florida and Georgia.

He described these style offenders as bowlers, cabinet builders or TV evangelist contributors.

Another source of irritation in the high-profile male model category has been condemnation of wearing any type of socks with shorts. The only concession to a shorts and socks combination would be to at least stick to plain white clothing.

In another insult to the Garden State guys (just to see if you know the state logos), he spoke in an old-fashioned way about wearing sandals with their shorts and the additional scandalous practice of wearing stretchy stockings black over the calf.

Accusations were made that LG adhered to strict Moreland Social Registry dress code requirements by not wearing socks to black-tie holiday events at the local world-class country club, The Dishonors.

He also published other not to do Men's Beach Leisure Fashion Tips:

1. Don't wear a tank top. If you have to wear a tank top, at least make sure you have a tattoo to go with it so people think you've been at sea since the mid-sixties and don't know any better.

2. Don't wear anything that has a picture of a pelican, flamingo, or beer can on it.

3. Don't wear one of those European men's swim trunks. If you do, you will embarrass God, who did not have European swimsuits in mind when he created man.

4. Learn more about socks. Do not wear tube socks with your shorts or swimsuit. This isn't the Moose Club's annual picnic and softball game.

5. Do not wear clip-on sunglasses. If you do, that suggests you arrived by bus and once wore leisure suits until the surgeon general declared them harmful to your health.

6. Don't wear white shoes with a matching white belt. It came out with Wildroot Cream Oil for your hair.

7. Don't wear a silly hat. If communists went to the beach, they would wear ridiculous hats.

He finally admits to a bit of hypocrisy when posting his personal selection of beachwear:

As for me, I return to the pool in my Ralph Lauren swimsuit ($575), my Calvin Klein terrycloth robe ($1,500), my Gucci leather pool slippers ($2,750), and my sunglasses. Bill Blass brand sun ($14,000). I don't take any risks when it comes to fashion. Why should you?

(In fact, further investigation reveals that LG frequently sneaked into Choo Choo City under the cloak of darkness to purchase high-priced clothing from Reverend McGees Soddy Mens Shop and The Suit Man. He specifically ignored both stores good deals between 5th and 8th Streets of Broad Street which will soon be reinvented in Gig City.)

* * *

