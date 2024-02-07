The best Lunar New Year fashion and beauty news to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

It's time to usher in the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of strength and luck. This year, Lunar New Year, which marks the first new moon in the lunar calendar, falls on Saturday, February 10. As always, beauty and fashion brands love to have fun on this vibrant and colorful holiday. Some of our favorite brands have collaborated with artists to create new products, limited edition packaging and special designs for the celebration of the Year of the Dragon, which symbolizes power, nobility and luck.

Here are a few Teen VogueLunar New Year 2024's favorite fashion and beauty launches so you can treat yourself and your loved ones to glamorous new gifts. Whether you need somewhere to spend the money you received in your shiny red envelope or just want to treat yourself to something new, we've got you covered. After all, it is customary to give and receive on this auspicious occasion.

1. Florase

Courtesy of

This C-beauty brand is inspired by the landscape and art of the Chinese subcontinent. Not only are the products made with high-quality ingredients, but the packaging is incredibly luxurious. Your products will have stamped artwork before you step into the product itself. For the Year of the Dragon, be sure to bring their Romance for Life Setwhich is engraved with visuals of the stunning creature.

2. Sandy Liang

Courtesy of Sandy Liang, photographed by Naicha Mercier

If you're looking to add a playful pop of color to your ensemble this new year, look no further than Sandy Liang's Lunar New Year collection. The capsule collection includes accessories in red, pink, green and gold, all of which will add a certain sophistication to your outfit, but they're also fun and will make a statement. You can grab a jade dragon egg to wear around your neck or a lucky red headband to wear as a cherry on top.

3. self-portrait

Courtesy of self-portrait, photographed by Leslie Zhang

self-portrait unveiled its LNY edition in January, and it's one of our favorites of the year. The campaign featured a cast of women, including Malaysian model Ling Tan and actress Carina Lau, in a bold and vibrant collection including beautiful dresses, accessories and mini dresses. If you're looking to elevate your style this Year of the Dragon, look no further.

4. Mini macaroons

Courtesy of Mini Macaron

There's always time to treat yourself to a manicure at home, and for this holiday, Le Mini Macaron is releasing the Dragon Queen collection to help you unleash the dragon within you. The AAPI-founded brand is known for its at-home gel manicure kits, making it easy for you to get a long-lasting manicure at home. The set includes three gel polishes in bright red, shiny gold and soft pink as well as dragon-themed stickers.

5. ORIBÉ

Courtesy of ORIBE

Cult hair care brand ORIBE has decided to release a limited edition gift set for the Lunar New Year. The packaging was designed in collaboration with Australian-Chinese artist Chris Chun and features gorgeous bursts of bright red peonies to represent the arrival of spring. The product inside is Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo and Conditioner, which will leave your hair as strong as the wooden dragon himself.

6. Laundry silk

Courtesy of Silk Laundry

Canadian brand Silk Laundry has put together a capsule collection for the Lunar New Year, and we can't stop looking at these clothes. The collection features works by Germany-based Chinese designer Ruby Lee, which depicts a beautiful and confident dragon. Get yourself some bright red pants, shirt, or skirt, or even just one red pouch to offer money.

7. Sulwahsoo

Courtesy of Sulwhasoo

Cult skincare line Sulwahsoo is offering a limited edition set for its First Care Activating Serum. This product is intended to strengthen your skin barrier and make it a canvas for easy absorption of any moisturizer or facial oil that comes afterward. The special Lunar New Year repack features a gold-engraved dragon design on the bottle.

8. 1587 Sneakers

This AAPI-founded brand wants to bring stories to the forefront of Asian American clothing. They understand the breadth of the Asian community and want to embrace everyone's traditions, across the subcontinent. For the New Year, they released a shirt that uses one of Asia's favorite love languages ​​to tell a story: food. Is your favorite dish featured?

9. Lush

Courtesy of LUSH

There's no better time to take care of yourself than the New Year. This year, Lush decided to release a few products for the Lunar New Year: a bath bomb that glows gold and red with an intricate dragon design, a glowing citrus shower gel, and if you treat yourself to the gift setyou will receive gift packaging designed by the artist Bao Ho which tells the story of the brave and fierce dragon.

10. Lisa Von Tang

This Singapore brand has a special Lunar New Year selection on its website that features some of its most loved products, all inspired by the founder. Lisa Von Tangs Chinese heritage. You can treat yourself to a dress similar to the look of a qipao or add a pop of bright red to your New Year's outfit with a new top.

11. Round 28 x Kung Fu Panda

Courtesy of Tower28

One of our favorite launches this year for the holidays is Tower 28's collaboration with the Kung Fu Panda film franchise. To celebrate the new film's upcoming release on March 8, the AAPI-founded brand decided to do a fun collaboration to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. There's even a special gift set including a dumpling cooker and set of chopsticks, plus the brand's viral favorites like the SOS Emergency Spray and the Beach Please Cream Blush.

12. Cole Haan

Courtesy of Cole Haan

Need new kicks? Cole Haan has you covered, including its Lunar New Year capsule collection. The collection features a limited edition design of the GrandPr Ashland sneaker for him And her. The shoe is adorned with an intricate dragon pattern in shades of red and gold. The sneaker itself is a neutral brown shade, but the little details will make your shoes pop.

13. U Beauty

Courtesy of U Beauty

U Beauty has released a limited edition shade of The PLASMA Lip Compound Tinted to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The new shade, called Shanghai, is a bright red. The formula of this product locks in hydration, which is especially needed during this time. Founder Tina Chen CraigChinese heritage inspired this remarkable color and it is perfect for a celebration.

14. Alexander McQueen

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

If you're looking for a Lunar New Year experience, head to an Alexander McQueen boutique and check out the new Chinese New Year collection. The entire collection is inspired by the antirrhinum flower, also known as snapdragon, and features shades of bright red and pink. The accessories in the collection are luxurious and finely crafted, and the collection is only available in-store.

15. Greenhouse scents

Courtesy of Glasshouse Fragrances

Glasshouse Fragrances has released another Lunar New Year candle and this year the scent and container celebrate the wooden dragon. Aptly titled Dance Of The Dragon, top notes include mandarin, amber and green cypress. The container that holds the candle features royal blue and gold artwork that tells the story of the lucky and luxurious dragon dancing through the city.

