



The hoodie and blazer combo became known as “The Whitworth.” Two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl 56 champion Andrew Whitworth wears his signature look as an analyst for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. But he didn't wear that outfit to Radio Row during Super Bowl 58 on Tuesday. Instead, he wore a plain black T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and white sneakers. Whitworth spoke with For The Win's Christian D'Andrea, who wore The Whitworth, and Whitworth gave some tips on how to achieve his new match look. “Either I wear a heavy coat with a light hoodie, or I take a heavy hoodie and a light coat,” the first said. Los Angeles Rams said the tackle. “You have to know the right mix.” The attention to her fashion choice surprised Whitworth. He said the decision to combine the hoodie and blazer was a “last-second decision” and the feedback on social media has been “awesome.” SUPER CENTRAL BOWL: Latest Super Bowl 58 news, stats, odds, matchups and more. “I never thought people cared so much about what you wear,” he said. “It's awesome. I'm always laughing. On different social media platforms you'll get comments every week. One person hates it, one person loves it. The majority love it, always. You'd never think people cared as much about what you as we wore. It was really fun.” Whitworth said he had no help from a stylist or tailor, and effectively owned 200 hoodies of “all textures, styles, colors, etc.” “No, no, no, no no. I make my own clothes. No one makes them for me,” he said. “I'm not a big guy who says, 'You do it for me.' I do it myself. Obviously, you can lean on them. They have someone who kind of gives you their advice, who is kind of in charge of those things. on air wants to look like, whether it's colors or styles or things that they want to do. You obviously have someone for that and they do great work. But to me, it's just my closet.”

