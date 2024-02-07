The 20 best dressed movie characters of all time





If you need style inspiration, turn to these movie characters. They know how to dress. 1 in 20 Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffanys” Jurow-shepherd Holly Golightly's black dress from the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's is arguably the most famous movie costume of all time. Audrey Hepburn would have been a style icon regardless of her role in the film, but the ensembles she wore on the streets of New York certainly helped her cause. 2 out of 20 Cher Horowitz in “Clueless” Paramount Pictures Cher Horowitz lived for fashion. To this day, if you see a blonde woman wearing a yellow plaid ensemble, it's clear who inspired you. With duds from Alaa, Calvin Klein and more, Cher, as a high school student, was more stylish than most adults (although it helps that her father is an incredibly wealthy lawyer). 3 out of 20 Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” Photos from Fox 2000 It's all but confirmed that Miranda Priestly was inspired by Anna Wintour, and after seeing the film, Wintour must have been complimented (by the style, not necessarily the icy demeanor). Whether she was addressing her employee for her inability to fly home during a hurricane or lecturing her on the history of cerulean, Miranda was well dressed. 4 out of 20 Andy Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” Photos from Fox 2000 Andy Sachs learned a lot from his time at Track especially how to dress. Andy went from fashion novice to style veteran in just a few months, and every outfit of hers would look great today, including the Chanel boots. 5 out of 20 Scarlett O'Hara in “Gone with the Wind” Photos of Selznick International Vivien Leigh stunned in her role as Scarlett OHara in Gone with the wind. Her dresses screamed Southern beauty and she clearly knew how to accessorize. Whether she was accentuating her waist with a red belt or topping off her ensemble with a hat, Scarlett was making a fashion statement. 6 out of 20 Elle Woods in “Legacy of Blonde Girl” Type A films Elle Woods proved that just because most people in your profession dress to a certain palette doesn't mean you have to. Her pink dress for her appearance at court will forever remain iconic. 7 out of 20 Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman” Photos of Touchstone Vivian Wards white and blue outfit, red dress, blonde wig, outfits and accessories that make her look so well dressed go on and on. Vivian had a personal style before she had access to the best clothes money could buy, and she always stayed true to herself no matter what she could afford. 8 out of 20 Sabrina in “Sabrina” Paramount Pictures Sure, it's easy to become one of the best-dressed movie characters of all time when you're played by Audrey Hepburn, but Sabrina had style regardless. Her stunning black and white dresses, adorable caps, white gloves, and subtle but beautiful jewelry choices helped us understand Sabrina as a character and made us want to be able to dig through her closet. 9 out of 20 Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby” Photos from the village tour There are also many well-dressed men in cinema history, such as Jay Gatsby. His three-piece suits were well cut and worn in colors that complemented his coloring. While his accessory of choice seemed to be a coupe cocktail glass, he looked just as attractive with bow ties and pocket squares. 10 out of 20 Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” 20th century fox Lorelei Lee could have worn the pink dress and gloves for the entire duration of Men prefer blondes, and she is still known as one of the best-dressed movie characters of all time. But in case you need more proof, check out the orange dress and purple ensemble she also wore in the movie. 11 out of 20 James Bond in the “James Bond” films Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer James Bond is another well-dressed man in cinema history. No one made espionage quite as glamorous as he did, and that's saying something since almost every movie depicting the action has attempted to romanticize it. We have to imagine that shooting guns and chasing cars in a tuxedo would be difficult, but Bond makes it look easy. 12 out of 20 Jim Stark in “Rebel Without a Cause” Warner Bros. The two most famous red jackets belong to Michael Jackson and Jim Stark in Rebel without a cause. James Dean's famous look proved that sometimes it's best to keep it simple when it comes to fashion. 13 out of 20 Cruella De Vil in “Cruella” Images of Walt Disney Cruella De Vils' fashion sense was great at first, but it only got better with each iteration of the iconic villain. By the time Cruel rolled up, the character's style was fully defined, with distinct fabrics, favored patterns and careful attention to detail marking what makes her so well dressed. 14 out of 20 Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls” Images from DreamWorks Deena Jones embodied the ultimate diva style, and her fashion range was as vast as her vocal range. She also proved that you can wear the exact same outfit as someone else and still have your own personal style. No matter who she stood next to, she stood out in a crowd. 15 out of 20 Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” Warner Bros. It's only fitting that one of the best-dressed TV characters has a place on the list of best-dressed movie characters since she's also part of one of the few TV series to get a spin-off movie (and an entire movie series, at that). Carrie Bradshaw was equally well dressed in the Sex and the city films like in series. 16 out of 20 Cleopatra in “Cleopatra” 20th Century-Fox The real Cleopatra was most certainly well dressed, and if she wore anything resembling what Elizabeth Taylor wore in the film, she was likely a major fashion inspiration for her royal subjects. She also knew how to accessorize and had stunning glamour. 17 out of 20 Thomas Crown in “The Thomas Crown Affair” The Mirisch company It is easier for men to be considered well dressed than for women. There are a lot fewer options as to what to wear, but that hasn't stopped the Adam Sandlers of the world and so we have to applaud the likes of Thomas Crown. He really knew how to dress. 18 out of 20 Jacob Palmer in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” Carousel Productions Crazy, stupid, loveJacob Palmer's style is so good that he's able to turn his friend Cal into a style expert all on his own. And whether he's wearing something casual or formal, he looks like he stepped straight off a runway. 19 out of 20 Mia Wallace in “Pulp Fiction” A group apart The two best black bobs in cinema history belong to Edna Mode and Mia Wallace. Mia became a fashion icon rather than Edna as she paired her bob with button-down shirts and t-shirts, but we have to imagine that thanks to her black and white palette and lack of capes, Edna approved. 20 out of 20 Astrid Leong-Teo in “Crazy Rich Asians” World SK They said it themselves in the film: Astrid Leong-Teo is a fashion icon. THE Crazy Rich Asians the character exuded quiet luxury before she became mainstream, and she only looked better at the end of the film when she gained the confidence to be unapologetically elegant herself. Acacia is a South Dakota-based writer who loves all things pop culture, especially music, television, and celebrities. His previous works can be found on Nicki Swift and Mashed. When she's not writing, Acacia watches TV, listens to music, solves crosswords, or reads.

