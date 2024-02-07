Sizing Tech Specialist Helps U.S. Fashion Retailers Face a Hard Truth





NEW YORK, February 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The desire to have the “latest” fashion items has resulted in a disposable fashion culture that sees the average American consumer throws away 81.5 pounds of clothing each year the equivalent of eight standard-sized garbage bags per person! Logo Makip However, consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing habits and that of the fashion industry; seen by the United States The sustainable fashion industry is growing 7.80 billion US dollars in 2023. By capitalizing on changing consumer purchasing behavior, American fashion brands have the opportunity to reduce waste, minimize Back and improve conversion rates. Specialist in online sizing technology, tight recently launched in the United States, is on a mission to enable American retailers to better inform consumers about clothing sizing when shopping online, so they buy the right size item every time. Shingo TsukamotoPresident of Makipsaid: “What US customers crave is virtual sizing technology that recognizes their unique body size requirements. Even though sizing technology has become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, the age-old problem still exists: You can't have a standard size when no such thing exists. as a standard organism. Makip's unique in-line sizing technology, Unisize asks shoppers basic questions such as age, weight and height to understand their body measurements, allowing sizing technology to map the individual's body size to the garment and then display how clothing will fit the customer's unique size. . Analysis showed that by providing online shoppers with more accurate sizing options, their purchasing decision increased by 2.5x, while reducing returns. Using precise online sizing technology such as Unisize Online shoppers can virtually “try on” clothes and purchase the best-fitting, most accurate size garment for the first time, reducing clothing return rates by an average of 20%. The story continues THE TokyoThe Paris-based company supports more than 300 online retail/e-commerce sites and popular fashion brands, including Tommy HilfigerLacoste and New Balance, with its innovative sizing technology, and launching in the UK in spring 2023. About Makip:

Makip. Co.Ltd (pronounced “May-kip”) is a sizing technology specialist, supporting online retail/e-commerce and fashion brands with its unique product, Unisize . Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291935/4436758/Makip_Logo.jpg Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sizing-technology-specialist-helps-us-fashion-retailers-to-face-a-hard-truth-302054898.html SOURCE Makip

