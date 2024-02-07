Victoria Beckham's public gesture towards her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after a row over the wedding dress





Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola. Photo/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham and her stepdaughter Nicola Peltz have once again put feud rumors to rest with their latest public outing. Beckham's leading ladies reportedly fell out in the months leading up to Peltz's wedding to the Spice Girls' eldest son Brooklyn, but it seems a recent red carpet outing showed they are closer than ever. While attending the American premiere of the American film Peltzs Lola her first as director, they were seen affectionately kissing and smiling at each other, with Peltz even putting an arm around her mother-in-law's shoulders. The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer also reportedly designed the red carpet look for American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz's daughter Peltz, creating an eye-catching yet stylish look featuring a white corset and matching flared pants. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. From left, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola. Photo/Getty Images Victoria wore a black suit with matching heels. After the event, the mother of four shared several images from the evening, announcing that she couldn't be more proud of Peltz. Calling her an heir, she said: We couldn't be more proud of you. Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola, officially in theaters February 9! Kisses. This prompted a sweet response from Peltz who commented: I love you beyond belief. Thanks for supporting me tonight and I'm also so obsessed with my custom VB look. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Peltz, Victoria and Brooklyn were also later seen at an afterparty for the event where they all reportedly danced together and even sang the Spice Girls' hit song. Midshipman. Rumors of a feud between Victoria and Peltz began when the two reportedly argued after the actress didn't wear a dress designed by Brooklyn's mother. A source previously told Daily Mail: She was always going to let her design something. But she was never going to force that on him. She has too many really talented designer friends, the source said. It's like when you have in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook them anyway. This is exactly what happened. She would never, ever wear it. Rumors continued to swirl around the reason for the feud with another source claiming the reception speech at the wedding in which Marc Anthony, a close friend of the footballer, allegedly offended Peltz when he paid a glowing tribute to the mother of the groom in his speech. The source said Daily Mail at the time, it was simply an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. She added that Peltz was so angry that she stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mother were crying tears. However, in October last year, the rumors were seemingly put to rest with the Beckham family putting on a united front at Victoria Beckhams show at Paris Fashion Week. Since then, the family has been seen together on several occasions, with Peltz and Victoria praising each other in media interviews and on their social media accounts. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

