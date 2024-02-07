Mistakes vs. Eagles vs. Lions





Next match: against Wabash College 02/09/2024 | 4:00 p.m. Feb. 09 (Friday) / 4:00 p.m. against. Wabash College DUBUQUE, IOWA The Edgewood College Eagles men's volleyball team continued their February road trip Tuesday evening. On their way to Iowa, they faced the Clarke Lions. The Lions (3-4) rallied after the Eagles (1-4) won the first set, winning 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22). HOW DID IT HAPPEN – Seven unanswered points fueled a strong set for Edgewood College as they took a 13-9 lead. Clarke would rally from four straight points to close two points behind, but a 5-1 rally would seal a strong start for Edgewood College. – The Lions would turn things around in the second frame with an early 11-2 barrage as the Eagles offense struggled, unable to put much together as Clarke tied the game 25-17. – A 6-2 run would give the Lions some breathing room early in the third set. Edgewood College continued to have problems with errors, with a late 7-1 rally all but tipping the match in Clarke's favor 2-1. – Both teams were tied early in the fourth set, but the Eagles struck first with a 9-3 sprint to put themselves in a 21-15 position. Edgewood College went cold as the Lions warmed up, ending the set and match with a score of 10-1. – Owen Hartjes continued his strong start to the season, tallying nine kills, seven blocks and a .438 hitting percentage on 16 swings. – Gavin Patterson recorded 10 searches while Ryder Hill-Zastrow added eight kills. – Will Gehrke had 27 assists. – Clarke proved to be the team's more efficient attack, winning the hitting percentage battle from .195 to .087 while racking up 47 kills to the Eagles' 32. – Justin Hernandez had a remarkable performance for the hosts, tallying 13 kills with a hitting percentage of 0.600 on 20 attempts. BEYOND THE BOX – Hartjes' seven blocks are a career-high and tied for the second-most in a single game in program history. – Gehrke has recorded 26 or more assists in every outing so far this season. – Edgewood College and the Lions have each won a game in the series so far. FOLLOWING – The Eagles will look to bounce back as they head south for the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational this weekend, Friday and Saturday. They will face the Wabash Little Giants and the Adrian Bulldogs on Friday. First serve against the Little Giants is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and the Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m.

