Men arrested for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing clothing, ammunition from Texarkana stores





TEXARKANA, Texas — Police arrested four men for allegedly stealing ammunition and clothing from three local stores. Vincent Threadgill, 18, Jamarjay Williams, 17, Jaqaveyies Williams, 17, and Kaderies Williams, 23, were all arrested for organized retail theft and booked into the bistate jail, according to the Texarkana Police Department in Texas. Bail was set at $10,000 for each of them and they remained in jail Tuesday, according to jail records. Friday morning, Texarkana officers received a call about four men wearing red hoodies who allegedly stole ammunition from Academy Sports and left in an older model gold Chevrolet sedan. An hour later, officers received a call from Ross Dress for Less. An employee told the dispatcher that four men dressed in red hoodies had stolen items from the store and were getting into a gold car. Officers Brady Cooper, Jordan Starkey and Joe Rochelle were nearby and were able to arrive in time to see the car as it drove through the parking lot. They stopped the car and Cooper recognized the four men as the same ones in the surveillance video he had watched minutes earlier at the Academy, according to reports. Inside the car, they found several new items of clothing with tags from Ross, Burlington Coat Factory and another store. They also found new gun magazines and two boxes of ammunition. Until the car was stopped, police did not know anything had been stolen from Burlington's home. However, when officers spoke to the principal on site, they discovered that the same four men had allegedly been in Burlington between their time at the Academy and Ross and had been filmed stealing items there, according to reports.

