A very focused review of Paris Fashion Week

From a self-proclaimed Fashion Girl (I saw Sex and The City once)

I love slingshots and pretending campus is a runway, but my slays are minuscule compared to what was on the runways at Paris Fashion Week in January. There were, however, a few common themes on the runway: Are trendsetters also fashion followers? To answer this question, I'm going to go through my favorite collections and looks, celebrating the extravagant and ignoring the extra-boring. Even if it's dull, fashion is fashion, and this week was one for the books (or the fashion house catalog, your choice).

Now I am no longer a god, but I will be on this day of judgment (nondescript weekday) as I sit on my throne (work computer).

Also, just a heads up, you're going to hear this god say structure a lot.

1. CHANEL – LE BOUTON, January 23, 2024

The Chanel show featured lots of tulle, tweed and more structured silhouettes. There was also a lighter color palette and lots of silver. The looks were very balanced, as something immodest, simple or structured was paired with something modest, embellished or flowy. All models wore white tights and black heels (I will be wearing this combo). Some looks (notably Margaret Qualley and Amelia Hamlins) had a high collar that reminded me of the Elizabethan era. Textures, embellishments like flowers and bows, layering, sequins and color blocking were used to give the outfits more dimension beyond their structure.

The styles were reds and pinks with little to no jewelry, which allowed you to focus on the outfits and added a girlish touch. The colors were presented in a gradient from white to black to BAM, which I thought was a very cool detail. The collection as a whole reminded me of spring in the city. My favorite was look 18: a black A-line dress with a deep V-neck, a trail of buttons, puffy sleeves, and a white A-line tutu for volume, and it was sickening.

Seeing the first pieces, I wasn't exactly blown away, but I was impressed when the looks started playing with colors and silhouettes. Chanel tends not to stray too far from the classic silhouettes and tweed they know and love, but this suits them beautifully. Creative director Virginie Viard's use of bows in hair and on clothes made me wonder if she was following an internet trend, rather than the other way around. Chanel has such a clear and feminine model, which allows everyday people (i.e. us) to incorporate certain elements into our everyday clothing.

Photo by Isidore Montag for gorunway.com

2. Schiaparelli – Haute Couture Spring 2024, January 22, 2024

The Schiaparelli collection played with metallic elements and large ornaments like huge gemstones and buckles, as well as with black color, transparent fabrics and shine. One look was laced along the model's spine, another had sheer spindles along the back, and another had bows all over that were reminiscent of feathers. I thought these details were so unique to the collection. Vogue described the series as 'Schiapar-alien', and they are 100% right. Some looks looked like something Florence Pugh would wear in Dune, or Childlike Empress in The Neverending Story (once she looks like an adult, of course).

It wasn't even on the runway, but one of my favorite looks was Hunter Schaffer's look, which was a long black dress with an ornate gold flower around the neck. It was fascinating. Stunning. Fall to death, magnificent. On the catwalk, my favorites were Look 7 – a dress filled with jewels and old computer guts; Look 16: a shimmering champagne dress highlighted with silver gemstones and draped around the back; and Look 30- a completely transparent dress encrusted with rhinestones with a black scarf.

If I could describe the collection in five words or less, I would say Otherworldly Empress Extravaganza. Schiaparelli continues to follow his own rules – or perhaps those of another galaxy – and I hope he stands the test of time.

Photo by Isidore Montag for gorunway.com

3. MAISON MARGIELA- COUTURE SPRING 2024 January 25, 2024

Located in an underground bar that has been around since Paris' romantic days, the Margiela collection was unlike anything I've seen. His early 20th century aesthetic was characterized by a darker color palette, opulent tones, and mixed textures. The dark, heavy structure was offset by sheer fabrics and lighter bodices. The accessories looked like they came out of an heiress's attic in the best possible way, and the hair was tousled and pulled out randomly or covered in ornate hats. What went viral, however, was the incredible porcelain doll makeup done by Pat McGrath, which tied together the vintage aesthetic and took away the darkness from some looks. It was DIVINE and added so much complexity to the show.

If it wasn't obvious, the makeup was my favorite look on the show. Besides that, my favorites were look 7: a lightly draped green sweater paired with a dark teal skirt covered in olive green pom poms; Look 13 – a dress made entirely of transparent black fabric and a cream-colored corset cinching the waist; Look 28: a completely sheer dress dyed to look like a watercolor, with a cream corset underneath, blush tulle layered at the knees, and a matching hat; and Look 41 – a waist-cinching blue and white striped dress, white leather bib that looks like porcelain, and French Revolution-era hair.

This was one of my favorite shows overall. I gasped seeing some of the looks. It was like being transported to a time of unparalleled and supernatural creative suffering. Maybe it's my ego and my illusions about what's actually in my closet, but I feel like I can try some of these looks. Nobody does catacomb chic like John Galliano.

Photo by Filippo Fior for gorunway.com

4. COMMON TRENDS

Some common themes I saw across the board were embellishments, strong shapes, sheer fabrics, metallics, and light cream colors on black backgrounds. Most notable, however, were the embellishments and sheer fabric. Embellishments allowed designers to control where the audience looked and added sparkle to otherwise flat sets. A sheer element was almost always incorporated into a look, whether in the bodice, skirt, or anywhere. This added a softness to the intense form of many sets. This also made it possible to celebrate all body types, particularly during the Margiela fashion show. Instead of hiding the human body with layers of fabric, the fabric teases the audience by giving them a glimpse of the human form.

Overall, the shows were just magical, and now I want to build a time machine so I can travel to Paris in the 1920s and travel back in time before Paris Fashion Week so I can see these looks again for the first time. When it comes to trendsetting, every trendsetter has to be inspired by SOMETHING, right? Isn't the revolutionary world of high fashion supposed to be ornate, indulgent and just plain out of reach?

