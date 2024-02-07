/ Alaya F turns up the heat in a stunning sequin mini dress for party wardrobe inspiration. All photos inside





Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST Alaya F turns heads in a dazzling sequin mini dress, providing the perfect dose of inspiration to elevate your party wardrobe.



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST Alaya F is a total stunner who continues to achieve fashion goals like a pro. Be it a chic pantsuit or a casual dress, this diva can pull off any look to perfection. Her Gen Z style and incredible fashion sense are often a source of inspiration for all her fans. Alaya is very active on social media and her glamorous Insta-diaries filled with fashion-forward looks are nothing less than a visual treat for all fashion lovers. Her style mantra is simple: stay trendy, sassy and comfortable. Alaya's latest look set social media alight as she dazzled in a shiny and sleek mini dress. (Instagram/@alayaf) /



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST On Wednesday, Alaya treated her followers to a mid-week treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of steamy photos along with several heart emojis as the caption. In the post, the actress can be seen looking like a glamor queen in a shimmering short dress. (Instagram/@alayaf) /



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST Alaya's dress features a plunging neckline, barely-there straps, and a stunning black bodice adorned with silver sequins throughout for a glamorous finish. The figure-hugging cut accentuates her gorgeous curves and a mini hemline makes it the perfect evening dress. (Instagram/@alayaf) /



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST Aided by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Alaya kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine and completed her look with a pair of shiny silver pumps that perfectly complemented her stunning look. (Instagram/@alayaf) /



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST With the help of makeup artist Mitali Vakil, Alaya adorned herself with smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, dark brows, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush, luminous highlighter and with a shade of nude lipstick. (Instagram/@alayaf) /



Published on February 07, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST With the help of hairstylist Madhav Trehan, Alaya left her long, lush locks open in the center parting, cascading beautifully over her shoulders to complete her head-turning look. (Instagram/@alayaf)

