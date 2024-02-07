Fashion
The United States U-17 Women's National Team defeats Canada 5-0 to take first place in Group B at the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship in Mexico
TOLUCA, Mexico (February 6, 2024) The United States Women's Under-17 Junior National Team defeated Canada 5-0 in dominant fashion to claim first place in Group B at the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship as five different players found the path of the nets.
The United States' two professional players, San Diego Wave FC midfielder Melanie Barcenas and KC Current forward Alex Pfieffer, scored the first two goals, with Pfieffer's 50th-minute goal setting the ball rolling. sending a series of three goals in nine minutes in the second half. the game out of reach. Midfielder Y-Lan Nguyen put an exclamation point on things in the 73rd minute with his first international goal, allowing the United States to match its largest ever margin of victory against Canada in the Concacaf U-17 Championship in seven meetings all-time.
With the victory, the United States will face Group A runners-up Haiti in the semifinals on February 9 at 1 p.m. ET (FS2) for a berth in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic and a place for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. the championship game. Canada will face host Mexico, winners of Group A, in the other semifinal on February 9 (4 p.m. ET). The United States is seeking a third consecutive Concacaf title in this age group and sixth overall.
The United States completely dominated the match, sending the ball at a rapid pace around and through the Canadian defense, creating danger in the middle, on the wings, on outside shots and from set plays.
The young Americans limited Canada to one shot and none on goal while accumulating a 30-1 advantage against its northern neighbor. Barcenas converted the first American try of the match in the ninth minute, scoring an impressive strike from outside the penalty area after a give-and-go with midfielder Kennedy Fuller. As one of the first two professional players to represent a U.S. U-17 WYNT in World Cup qualifying, Barcena scored in her 10th U-17 international appearance, the team's most after also participated in the previous U-17 cycle.
The U-17s had numerous opportunities to double their advantage in the minutes that followed. A fine exchange from striker Rylee McLanahan to Barcenas in the box almost led to an own goal from Canadian defender Ines Nourani and from the ensuing corner two headers came off the crossbar in succession before Canada unable to clear.
A further series of American chances occurred just after the half-hour mark. Defender Katie Scott and midfielder Ainsley McCammon launched shots from distance in the 33rd and 34th minutes respectively, before Fuller fired a shot from outside the box in the 36th. Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning made an impressive save to put her finger on the ball and return it. The ensuing corner saw the United States hit the crossbar again, this time on the head of center back Jordyn Hardeman.
Outside backs Katie Scott and Daya King, alongside Hardeman and center back partner Kiara Gilmore, kept the Canadian attackers in check and the floodgates finally opened for the US attack after the break. As Canada tried to play from the back in the 50th minute, forward Leena Powell pounced on a misplayed ball and sent it into the box for Pfeiffer, who managed to redirect the ball into the left corner point-blank in front of the sprawling Henning.
In the 57th, Pfeiffer fired a shot from the corner of the box and as Henning made a diving save, Powell pounced on the circle to slot the ball into the net as two defenders closed in on her. Another close range goal came in the 59th as Henning fired a shot from outside the box and Fuller managed to slide his shot home.
Nguyen scored his first international goal in just his second game with the U.S. U-17s to cap the scoring in the 73rd minute.
GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:
United States Melanie Barcenas (Kennedy Fuller), 9th minute: About 30 yards from the goal, Barcenas passed the ball past a defender to Fuller just outside the top of the arc. Fuller controlled the ball before quickly responding to the San Diego Wave FC midfielder, who fired a rocket into the top left corner of the net past the leaping Canadian goalkeeper. USA 1, CAN 0
United States Alex Pfeiffer (Leena Powell), 50th minute: Capitalizing on a mistake caused by Leena Powell as Canada tried to play from the back, Powell then gained possession and sent it into the box for Pfeiffer, who managed to block the ball into the net from close range for the second goal of the match and his fourth of the tournament. USA 2, CAN 0
American Leena Powell, 57th minute: Melanie Barcenas played against Pfeiffer in the corner of the penalty area and while Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning was there to make a diving save, Powell was well placed to pounce on the rebound. She collected the ball just before two Canadian defenders and finished from close range. USA 3, CAN 0
United States Kennedy Fuller, 59th minute: The United States took advantage of another Canadian error to score Fuller's sixth goal of the tournament. Henning was unable to hold on to a shot sent from outside the box and Fuller was there to knock in the rebound. USA 4, CAN 0
United States Y-Lan Nguyen (Ainsley McCammon), 73rd minute: McCammon played Nguyen just to the left of the center channel and he got past Canada's back line. Nguyen dribbled into the box before calmly sending a shot from a difficult angle just inside the right post. It was his first international goal in his second appearance for the under-17s. USA 5, CAN 0
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- The United States improves to 6-0-1 against Canada at the Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship. The five-goal margin of victory matches the United States' best-ever victory, a 5-0 win in the 2016 semifinals.
- Midfielder Kennedy Fuller is currently tied with Lourdijina Etienne of Haiti with six goals each in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot. Forward Alex Pfieffer and Canada's Annabelle Chukwu are tied for third with four goals each.
- Midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Y-Lan Nguyen as well as forward Lenna Powell all scored their first tournament goals and their first career U-17 international goals. Pfeiffers' goal was his seventh at the U-17 level and Fullers' goal was his sixth, all in this tournament.
- Canada made a concussion substitution in the first half, giving the United States the chance to make a sixth substitution.
- U.S. head coach Katie Schoepfer did so when backup goalkeeper Franky Wicki Dunlap arrived in the 84th minute.th minute, meaning all 21 players on the U.S. roster participated in the group match in Toluca.
-United States Women's National Under-17 Team Game Report-
Match: United States Women's National Youth Under-17 Team vs. Canada
Date: February 6, 2024
Competition: Concacaf Women's Under-17 Championship
Place: Mexican Federation of Football Associations, AC Field 2; Toluca, Mexico
Presence: 150
To start up: 1 p.m. ET (noon CT)
Weather report: 68 degrees, sunny
Summary of scores: 1 2 F
United States 1 4 5
MAY 0 0 0
United States Mélanie Barcenas (Kennedy Fuller) 9th minute
United States Alex Pfeiffer (Leena Powell) 50
United StatesLeena Powell 57 years old
United StatesKennedy Fuller 59
United States Y-Lan Nguyen (Ainsley McCammon) 73
Compositions:
UNITED STATES: 1-Molly Vapensky (12-Franky Dunlap, 84 years old); 13-Katie Scott, 2-Jordyn Hardeman, 5-Kiara Gilmore, 15 Day King; 6-Ainsley McCammon, 10-Kennedy Fuller (captain) (8-Riley Cross, 76 years old), 11-Melanie Barcenas (19-Y-Lan Nguyen, 61 years old); 18-Rylee McLanahan (14-Leena Powell, 46 years old), 20-Mya Townes (9-Carrie Helfrich, 61 years old), 17-Alex Pfeiffer (7-Kimmi Ascanio, 71 years old)
Unused substitutes: 3-Lexi Coughlin, 4-Trinity Armstrong, 16-Jocelyn Travers, 21-Kennedy Zorn
Head Coach: Katie Schoepfer
CAN: 1-Noelle Henning (captain); 2-Ines Nourani (5-Reese Kay, 60 years old), 15-Bridget Mutipula, 13-Victoria Rocci (3-Mya Angus, 41 years old); 16-Emily Wong (8-Olivia Chisholm, 72 years old), 14-Maree-Anne Van Doesburg, 6-Keira Martin, 7-Nikolina Stocki (11-Isabelle Chukwu, 77 years old); 17-Adriana Bianchin, 12-Kaylee Hunter (10-Liana Tarasco, 46); 19-Alyssa McLeod (77)
Unused substitutes: 4-Juliette Perreault, 18-Olivia Busby, 20-Teegan Melenhorst, 21-Khadijah Cisse
Head Coach: Emma Humphries
Summary of statistics: United States / CAN
Shots: 30/1
Shots on goal: 12/0
Saves: 0/7
Corners: 10/0
Fouls: 3/4
Offside: 3/1
Summary of misconduct:
None
Officials:
Referee: Amairany Garcia (Mexico)
1st Assistant referee: Elva Gutierrez (Mexico)
2sd Assistant referee: Aranza Quero (Mexico)
4th Official: Deily Gomez (Costa Rica)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/02/u-17-wynt-routs-canada-5-0-to-take-top-spot-in-group-b-at-2024-concacaf-womens-u-17-championship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States U-17 Women's National Team defeats Canada 5-0 to take first place in Group B at the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship in Mexico
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Up, Following Wall Street Gains
- OIL and IIT Delhi launch 'DriftTECH' to accelerate deep tech innovation
- PM Modi hails Goa's diversity as 'a perfect example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' Latest News India
- 'Ready to work now': Bollywood star Aamir Khan reveals why he took a break from acting – News
- The Gators women's tennis suffers its first loss of the season against Michigan
- A survivor recalls Türkiye's deadly earthquake one year later
- SCOOP: Salman Khan meets Atlee for Dabangg spin-off; Atlee to write screenplay: Bollywood News
- Dexory expands into North American market, raids Zebra Technologies for appointment of Todd Boone — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Alaya F turns up the heat in a stunning sequin mini dress for party wardrobe inspiration. All photos inside
- Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan all set to make his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's upcoming film
- Traverse City OL Kyler Brunan has committed to football at Michigan State