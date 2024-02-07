The United States U-17 Women's National Team defeats Canada 5-0 to take first place in Group B at the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship in Mexico

TOLUCA, Mexico (February 6, 2024) The United States Women's Under-17 Junior National Team defeated Canada 5-0 in dominant fashion to claim first place in Group B at the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship as five different players found the path of the nets.

The United States' two professional players, San Diego Wave FC midfielder Melanie Barcenas and KC Current forward Alex Pfieffer, scored the first two goals, with Pfieffer's 50th-minute goal setting the ball rolling. sending a series of three goals in nine minutes in the second half. the game out of reach. Midfielder Y-Lan Nguyen put an exclamation point on things in the 73rd minute with his first international goal, allowing the United States to match its largest ever margin of victory against Canada in the Concacaf U-17 Championship in seven meetings all-time.

With the victory, the United States will face Group A runners-up Haiti in the semifinals on February 9 at 1 p.m. ET (FS2) for a berth in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic and a place for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. the championship game. Canada will face host Mexico, winners of Group A, in the other semifinal on February 9 (4 p.m. ET). The United States is seeking a third consecutive Concacaf title in this age group and sixth overall.

The United States completely dominated the match, sending the ball at a rapid pace around and through the Canadian defense, creating danger in the middle, on the wings, on outside shots and from set plays.

The young Americans limited Canada to one shot and none on goal while accumulating a 30-1 advantage against its northern neighbor. Barcenas converted the first American try of the match in the ninth minute, scoring an impressive strike from outside the penalty area after a give-and-go with midfielder Kennedy Fuller. As one of the first two professional players to represent a U.S. U-17 WYNT in World Cup qualifying, Barcena scored in her 10th U-17 international appearance, the team's most after also participated in the previous U-17 cycle.

The U-17s had numerous opportunities to double their advantage in the minutes that followed. A fine exchange from striker Rylee McLanahan to Barcenas in the box almost led to an own goal from Canadian defender Ines Nourani and from the ensuing corner two headers came off the crossbar in succession before Canada unable to clear.

A further series of American chances occurred just after the half-hour mark. Defender Katie Scott and midfielder Ainsley McCammon launched shots from distance in the 33rd and 34th minutes respectively, before Fuller fired a shot from outside the box in the 36th. Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning made an impressive save to put her finger on the ball and return it. The ensuing corner saw the United States hit the crossbar again, this time on the head of center back Jordyn Hardeman.

Outside backs Katie Scott and Daya King, alongside Hardeman and center back partner Kiara Gilmore, kept the Canadian attackers in check and the floodgates finally opened for the US attack after the break. As Canada tried to play from the back in the 50th minute, forward Leena Powell pounced on a misplayed ball and sent it into the box for Pfeiffer, who managed to redirect the ball into the left corner point-blank in front of the sprawling Henning.

In the 57th, Pfeiffer fired a shot from the corner of the box and as Henning made a diving save, Powell pounced on the circle to slot the ball into the net as two defenders closed in on her. Another close range goal came in the 59th as Henning fired a shot from outside the box and Fuller managed to slide his shot home.

Nguyen scored his first international goal in just his second game with the U.S. U-17s to cap the scoring in the 73rd minute.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:

United States Melanie Barcenas (Kennedy Fuller), 9th minute: About 30 yards from the goal, Barcenas passed the ball past a defender to Fuller just outside the top of the arc. Fuller controlled the ball before quickly responding to the San Diego Wave FC midfielder, who fired a rocket into the top left corner of the net past the leaping Canadian goalkeeper. USA 1, CAN 0

United States Alex Pfeiffer (Leena Powell), 50th minute: Capitalizing on a mistake caused by Leena Powell as Canada tried to play from the back, Powell then gained possession and sent it into the box for Pfeiffer, who managed to block the ball into the net from close range for the second goal of the match and his fourth of the tournament. USA 2, CAN 0

American Leena Powell, 57th minute: Melanie Barcenas played against Pfeiffer in the corner of the penalty area and while Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning was there to make a diving save, Powell was well placed to pounce on the rebound. She collected the ball just before two Canadian defenders and finished from close range. USA 3, CAN 0

United States Kennedy Fuller, 59th minute: The United States took advantage of another Canadian error to score Fuller's sixth goal of the tournament. Henning was unable to hold on to a shot sent from outside the box and Fuller was there to knock in the rebound. USA 4, CAN 0

United States Y-Lan Nguyen (Ainsley McCammon), 73rd minute: McCammon played Nguyen just to the left of the center channel and he got past Canada's back line. Nguyen dribbled into the box before calmly sending a shot from a difficult angle just inside the right post. It was his first international goal in his second appearance for the under-17s. USA 5, CAN 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The United States improves to 6-0-1 against Canada at the Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship. The five-goal margin of victory matches the United States' best-ever victory, a 5-0 win in the 2016 semifinals.

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller is currently tied with Lourdijina Etienne of Haiti with six goals each in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot. Forward Alex Pfieffer and Canada's Annabelle Chukwu are tied for third with four goals each.

Midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Y-Lan Nguyen as well as forward Lenna Powell all scored their first tournament goals and their first career U-17 international goals. Pfeiffers' goal was his seventh at the U-17 level and Fullers' goal was his sixth, all in this tournament.

Canada made a concussion substitution in the first half, giving the United States the chance to make a sixth substitution.

U.S. head coach Katie Schoepfer did so when backup goalkeeper Franky Wicki Dunlap arrived in the 84th minute.th minute, meaning all 21 players on the U.S. roster participated in the group match in Toluca.

-United States Women's National Under-17 Team Game Report-

Match: United States Women's National Youth Under-17 Team vs. Canada

Date: February 6, 2024

Competition: Concacaf Women's Under-17 Championship

Place: Mexican Federation of Football Associations, AC Field 2; Toluca, Mexico

Presence: 150

To start up: 1 p.m. ET (noon CT)

Weather report: 68 degrees, sunny

Summary of scores: 1 2 F

United States 1 4 5

MAY 0 0 0

United States Mélanie Barcenas (Kennedy Fuller) 9th minute

United States Alex Pfeiffer (Leena Powell) 50

United StatesLeena Powell 57 years old

United StatesKennedy Fuller 59

United States Y-Lan Nguyen (Ainsley McCammon) 73

Compositions:

UNITED STATES: 1-Molly Vapensky (12-Franky Dunlap, 84 years old); 13-Katie Scott, 2-Jordyn Hardeman, 5-Kiara Gilmore, 15 Day King; 6-Ainsley McCammon, 10-Kennedy Fuller (captain) (8-Riley Cross, 76 years old), 11-Melanie Barcenas (19-Y-Lan Nguyen, 61 years old); 18-Rylee McLanahan (14-Leena Powell, 46 years old), 20-Mya Townes (9-Carrie Helfrich, 61 years old), 17-Alex Pfeiffer (7-Kimmi Ascanio, 71 years old)

Unused substitutes: 3-Lexi Coughlin, 4-Trinity Armstrong, 16-Jocelyn Travers, 21-Kennedy Zorn

Head Coach: Katie Schoepfer

CAN: 1-Noelle Henning (captain); 2-Ines Nourani (5-Reese Kay, 60 years old), 15-Bridget Mutipula, 13-Victoria Rocci (3-Mya Angus, 41 years old); 16-Emily Wong (8-Olivia Chisholm, 72 years old), 14-Maree-Anne Van Doesburg, 6-Keira Martin, 7-Nikolina Stocki (11-Isabelle Chukwu, 77 years old); 17-Adriana Bianchin, 12-Kaylee Hunter (10-Liana Tarasco, 46); 19-Alyssa McLeod (77)

Unused substitutes: 4-Juliette Perreault, 18-Olivia Busby, 20-Teegan Melenhorst, 21-Khadijah Cisse

Head Coach: Emma Humphries

Summary of statistics: United States / CAN

Shots: 30/1

Shots on goal: 12/0

Saves: 0/7

Corners: 10/0

Fouls: 3/4

Offside: 3/1

Summary of misconduct:

None

Officials:

Referee: Amairany Garcia (Mexico)

1st Assistant referee: Elva Gutierrez (Mexico)

2sd Assistant referee: Aranza Quero (Mexico)

4th Official: Deily Gomez (Costa Rica)