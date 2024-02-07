Can Pickle make fashion rental work?

By day, Ari Merkle works in medical product sales. But much of her free time is spent on the peer-to-peer fashion rental platform Pickle, where she has around 100 items listed.

Merkle will spend hours at night and on weekends answering potential customers' questions about size and fit. Thursday evenings are spent packing outfits to deliver to her doorman, who receives a steady stream of tenants every Friday.. If a fashion-forward celebrity like Hailey Bieber wears a piece similar to the one she owns, she also makes sure to upload photos of it to her wardrobe.

The money she makes from renting out her closet could cover her rent in New York if she didn't invest her income in buying trendy pieces in different colors and sometimes even different sizes (Mirror Palais and Buci are in high demand as Valentine's Day approaches, and of course, anything that screams mafia wife too, she says).

First of all. it was just a really fun hobby for me, Merkle said. And then it started to get busier and busier.

Pickle, which launched its peer-to-peer fashion marketplace in 2022, is among the latest in a wave of apps that let people rent the clothes they own. Other startups offering their vision of the infinite closet include By Rotation, Tulerie and Rotate Your Closet.

These companies hope to avoid the inventory problems and high costs that have plagued Rent the Runway, which launched the clothing rental boom but has struggled to contain losses and increase sales since its 2021 IPO .

Although peer-to-peer rental services are growing rapidly, they have not solved all of the categories' problems. Ordinary consumers now have a window into fashion's tight margins and the difficulty of keeping up with rapidly changing trends. To be successful in the long term, they'll need to prove to experienced users like Merkle that the work they've put into the app will eventually pay off. But by offering users a financial incentive to participate in the rental economy, Pickle and its competitors are betting they can expand the concept beyond its current niche status.

Our goal is really to help people monetize an asset that previously had no return on investment potential, said Brian McMahon, chief executive of Pickle, who met co-founder Julia O'Mara while they were all working two for the investment company Blackstone.

A fragmented market

Pickle allows users to rent and rent clothing anywhere in the United States. However, customers are primarily concentrated around New York (in part because locals can pick up rentals directly rather than waiting for them to be shipped). Los Angeles is the company's next target market. Similarly, By Rotation expanded to New York last summer, four years after launching in the UK and Europe.

Although it's relatively new, Pickle has quickly gained traction, thanks in part to TikTok, where #ShopOnPickle appears on nearly two million videos. The platform has also attracted influencers like Remi Bader, Lauren Wolfe and Kit Keenan, the daughter of designer Cynthia Rowley (the elder Rowley also listed items from her new ski collection in January).

Pickle declined to disclose its sales. The company takes a 20 percent cut on transactions and claims to have more than 70,000 items listed. The company raised $8 million in October from investors including Stubhub founder Jeff Fluhr, valuing it at $30 million. Pickles' first brick-and-mortar store opened in December in New York's West Village, where it houses hundreds of items from its top rental closets that people can browse in person and take home immediately.

The first Pickle store in the West Village. (Pickle)

The company considers its strong social aspect to be an asset; users can discuss trends and compare notes on how to best manage their closets.

[The user community] keeps me faithful, Merkle said. If you're investing all this time in one app, you might as well keep investing in that same app, right?

Closet Complexities

The average Pickle closet has about 10 items listed, although heavy users may have a few hundred items to rent. Most pieces cost between $400 and $450 at regular retail; while the rental price is ultimately determined by each owner, the platform guides users to set it around 10-15% of the original price.

Many users rent items they originally purchased to wear themselves. They can earn a little money and their only expense is their time. But to truly produce volume, closet owners inevitably have to stockpile more inventory, offer discounts, and add sizes. They essentially become retailers, with all the complexities that come with that (plus responsibility for cleaning and repairs, although Pickle charges porters if a rental returns damaged).

While this helps Pickle avoid some of Rent the Runways' logistical issues, it remains to be seen whether purchasing new parts just to rent them can work for large-scale users.

Karin Dillie, who has held executive roles at resale companies Recurate and The RealReal, said that while the peer-to-peer rental model has worked well in the hospitality industry with AirBnB, it will be more It's hard to succeed in the fashion industry.

The price points are so different. [With Airbnb], it's usually at least $150 a night and people tend to say two or three nights, she said. But with clothing…the margins are tight.

Running a successful fashion wardrobe on Pickle requires some trial and error, according to Evelyn Pang.

The 25-year-old, who works full-time in marketing for a bank, grew up buying and selling clothes on Poshmark and Depop, and has cultivated a niche renting out what she describes as an evening look refined. Some of the best-performing pieces in her wardrobe have been rented more than 50 times, although she said she wouldn't buy anything she wouldn't wear herself, in case an item fell flat with tenants. She sticks to her size, but will buy additional colors if something rents well.

For me, the long Rat & Boa silk dresses have proven themselves. Those are killing him, she said.

However, dresses can go out of style; a dress that initially rents for $80 can cost $40 after a dozen rentals. Wear and tear is a problem: Rat & Boas maxi dresses are designed to drag on the floor behind the wearer, and regularly return with holes at the bottom, and once with the hem completely torn off.

You're so excited about an item and you want to rent it right away to make money, Pang said. Then, damage like that can take weeks for a person making modifications. I have a very good relationship with my local dry cleaner.

Pickle and other peer-to-peer services say they can reduce the burden on their users by providing more data and community. The Business Owners Club provides trending information to the platform's largest users and facilitates online discussions and in-person meetings. McMahon adds that they are also developing a feature within the app so closet owners can enter the retail price, rental price, and the price they actually purchased the item for so they can track their profits and their losses entirely on the application.

For Pang, the profits from her Pickle closet helped her afford a nicer apartment in New York, even though it's not enough to cover her $4,000 monthly rent.

She also cultivated a closer relationship with her building staff. Late last year, she baked cookies for the building's doormen and tipped very generously as a thank you for helping her manage the flow of the many Pickle packages.

I doubled [the amount] because they probably do a lot more physically than anyone else in my building, she said.