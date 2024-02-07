Men's basketball hosts Hilbert in regular season home finale





ERIE, Pa. – The Penn State Behrend men's basketball team will play its final regular season home game against Hilbert on Wednesday, February 10. Blanket: Video | Live Stats | Game notes News and notes from Behrend: * Behrend earned a 60-53 victory over Wells at the Junker Center on Monday night

* RJ Marsh (State College, PA/Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy) recorded his second straight double-double and third of the year, finishing with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

* After Marsh, Mason Blankenberg (Ontario, NY/Wayne) had 14 points and two steals, while Tommy DiRienzo (Pittsburgh, PA/Bethel Park) had 10 points and four rebounds.

* On the glass, Michael Sopko (New Castle, PA/Neshannock) pulled down seven rebounds

* As a team, Behrend outscored the Express (36-24) and dominated them in the paint (40-26), off the bench (22-6) and in second chance points (11-2) .

* DiRienzo leads the AMCC with 19.9 points per game, while Marsh pulls down a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game to rank sixth in the conference.

* Blankenberg ranks fourth in the AMCC with a 52.7 percent shooting percentage, while Matthew McDonough (Pittsburgh, PA/North Allegheny) is sixth with a three-point percentage (40.7).

*The Lions are first in the conference in field goal percentage (46.4), three-point percentage (35.0) and free throw percentage (76.3). Meet the opposition: * Hilbert currently has a 10-11 overall record and a 6-8 conference record, falling to La Roche last Saturday (74-69).

*Junior forward Edward Perez leads the Hawks with 15.8 points per game, while also grabbing a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game to rank seventh in the conference.

* AMCC Preseason Player of the Year, Coran Briggs is second on the team in points per game (14.4). Jahmel Demery also averages double figures with 10.3 points per game and is fifth in the AMCC with a 52.6 percent shooting percentage.

*As a team, the Hawks are second in the conference in rebounds (38.6) and assists (14.9)

*Hilbert was selected to finish fourth in the 2023-24 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.

*Head coach Rob deGrandpre is in his 21st yearst season at the helm of the men's basketball program History of the series: *Behrend leads the all-time series 39-11, dating back to the 1992-93 season; However, the two teams have split their matchups over the past two seasons

*The Lions beat the Hawks on January 10th by a score of 71-55

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psblions.com/sports/mbkb/2023-24/releases/20240206nj0s2d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos