Back in the Day: Men Dressed to Impress for Any Occasion

by Kittrels Alonzo

Have you noticed that people don't dress like they used to? Whether it's a dinner, a play, a dance, or even a funeral or church, people dress casually. You may be familiar with the days when people wore their Sunday best to a meeting at special events. The brothers, in particular, were generally poorly dressed and often described as being as clean as the health office. This saying has special meaning for me because it takes me back to a childhood experience that shaped the way I dress today.

This story, which I have told before, bears repeating. I was about twelve years old and going to a birthday party with a cousin. At the time, I was wearing my one and only cream-colored gabardine suit. It seems like it happened yesterday, because I still remember crossing the street at 43rd and Wallace streets, when I passed a young woman crossing in the opposite direction. She looked at me, dressed in a suit whose pant legs and sleeves were several inches too short, and started laughing. I was so hurt that I started crying. I promised myself, after drying my tears, that once I was financially capable, I would never have this experience again. My sister, who ran a drying and cleaning establishment, then made sure I had a presentable wardrobe and my father insisted that I always looked good. Today, I dress to impress, as was instilled in me back then.

Many who grew up back then remember the importance parents placed on how we presented ourselves. Our parents firmly believed that people responded to you based on your appearance. Additionally, our parents believed that a person's appearance often dictated their behavior. Due to my strong belief in wearing a jacket and tie for special occasions, a close friend described me as a fuddy-duddy. Although I don't know exactly what that means, I think it implies that I'm nerdy. However, I don't see anything cheesy about being shocked as people used to say.

A number of you at that time probably returned to regular church attendance. I know that although many of you attended church regularly years ago due to your parents' insistence, you slacked off a bit after your high school and college years. Now you're back as you get older, trying to restructure your resume, just in case. Although you will notice that little has changed in the way church services are held, you will notice a change in the way people are dressed; men in particular. In fact, many men are dressed casually, something that has already been observed among followers of some faiths. But dressing casually to go to a Baptist church was a no-no. Back then, everyone, including children, wore their Sunday best when going to church. If you look at church programs from years ago, what do you see? Talk to your parents, siblings, relatives and friends about their memories of men and how they were dressed back then. Definitely what you will see and hear about men in jackets and ties. It wasn't just what we wore, it was what we expected.

Some companies have casual or casual dress policies on Fridays and during the summer months. Just last week I saw a man downtown, I guess in his 60s, apparently on his way to work, wearing jeans up to just below his posterior. You may not mind this type of dress, but I find it downright disgusting at any time, especially in the workplace.

Knowing that what goes around goes around, I keep wondering when we will return to the days when there were no jeans or sneakers in the work environment. Have you attended a funeral recently? Watching people come and go doesn't make you feel like you're at a funeral. If you think the way men go out to dinner or the way employees dress for work today is too casual, dressing for a funeral is no different. You see everything. There are jeans, t-shirts, sneakers and even shorts. For those of you of my generation, you know this was unheard of at the time. Men wore jackets and ties to funerals, even if the attire was borrowed. At the time, it was considered disrespectful to the family and the deceased to be dressed very inappropriately.

Today's travelers carry almost everything! Recall your recent travel experiences, whether by bus, train or plane. The travelers look like they got out of bed and threw away whatever was lying around the room. Some travelers look so dirty until you pray that they haven't been assigned a seat next to you. But back then, men didn't dare go to the bus station, train station or airport without wearing a jacket and tie, because that was the expected mode of dress. In the past, even if our travel plans included carrying a shoebox with a fried chicken sandwich, we wanted others to view us, at least through our presentation, as refined and dignified individuals. Therefore, although in the minds of others our skin color may not have conveyed this message, our jackets and ties did, back in the day.

I suspect a number of people feel the same way I do about dressed people. Although this column focuses on men, the new way women dress compared to the past obviously deserves attention that I can continue in the future. For those of you who share my beliefs, you probably wish that those days of being dressed to kill would return, rather than being a memory that only resurrects when we take a trip back in the day.

(Alonzo Kittrels can be contacted at [email protected] or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146)

About the author of the message