Woman asked for tip while buying wedding dress





One woman said her sister was asked to leave a tip at a rather unusual place: a wedding dress store. To make matters worse, she wasn't even given the option to leave no tip, only seeing 20%, 25%, and 30% options on the tip prompt screen. TikTok user Avery (@averybrynn1) recounted the incident in a TikTok that garnered 32,000 views. Now they ask you to tip when you buy a wedding dress, she began. She said her sister was wedding dress shopping and she picked out the dress. When she went to make a deposit, Avery said, she was asked to tip 20%, 25% or 30%. There wasn't even a 0 percent option, Avery said, letting viewers know that if a customer didn't want to leave a tip, they would have to select “other” and manually enter $0. I understand that wedding consultants work very hard and are very good at what they do,” Avery said. “But now we tip?” » Wedding consultants are generally paid hourly. According to ZipRecruiterthe national average is $17.12 per hour, but some may TO DO up to $28.85 per hour or as low as $9.13 per hour. In addition to hourly pay, many wedding consultants receive a commission of up to 3% on the dresses they sell. Many believe that tipping should only be reserved for servers who provide sit-down service and rely on tips to make ends meet. Avery said she thinks this apparent new phenomenon is an indication that tipping culture is getting out of hand. And unless Ina Josipovi went to the same wedding dress store as Avery's sister, it seems that being asked for a tip in such places is becoming more and more common. TikToker Ina Josipovi also said she was asked to leave a 10% tip when purchasing her $1,500 wedding dress. “I stood there and I think they saw the blood leave my body,” Josipovi said of her experience. Wedding dresses, like Josipovi's, are expensive, so a 10% tip is a pretty penny. In Josipovi's case, a 10 percent tip would have cost $150. The average cost of a wedding dress, according to the knotis $1,900. @averybrynn1 If wedding dress tipping is here to stay, then I'm in the wrong business original sound – Avery Viewers expressed their anti-tipping sentiment in the comments section and shared the most unusual places they were asked to leave tips. “I’m done tipping. the company wants the consumer to pay the salaries of its employees. NO,” said one. I was registering my car and they asked me for a tip, another shared. Our local liquor store is asking for advice. Like I picked it out and brought it to the counter, said a third. The Daily Dot reached out to Avery via an Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. We crawl the web so you don't have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the Internet delivered to your inbox every day.

*First published: February 7, 2024, 6:00 a.m. CST

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a cultural writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailydot.com/news/no-0-percent-tipping-option-wedding-dress/

