ABC and Dress for Success Pittsburgh expand partnership





PITTSBURG Americas Best Cleaners (ABC) announced the extension of its partnership with Dress for Success Pittsburgh through 2024, citing the continued success of the EmpowerWear program. EmpowerWear, a collaborative initiative focused on empowering women, supporting local communities and promoting environmental sustainability, has seen significant achievements since its launch, according to ABC. In collaboration with its local subsidiary, Owl cleaners, ABC will continue its commitment to collecting gently used women's professional and casual clothing. The pilot program, which ran from August 15 to September 15, 2023, will be further expanded and developed to maximize its positive impact on the community. Through biannual collection campaigns and a social media presence, the EmpowerWear partnership aims to provide professional and casual clothing to women in need, thereby promoting economic independence and improving access to employment opportunities. ABC, along with partners Little Moon Marketing and Cleaners Supply, says it remains committed to positively empowering women in the workplace and contributing to the mission of circularity through clothing reuse in the nonprofit space . Our collaboration and launch of our pilot program with Dress For Success Pittsburgh aligns perfectly with our core values ​​of sustainability and circularity in clothing, says Chris White, Executive Director of ABC. This partnership not only empowers women, but also amplifies the positive influence of our local subsidiaries on their communities and internal team culture, embodying our mission to create meaningful and lasting impact while minimizing our impact on the environment. Being part of the EmpowerWear pilot in 2023 has been extremely helpful to our organization, says Tanya Vokes, CEO of Dress for Success Pittsburgh, resulting in more than 1,500 pieces of professional and casual clothing for women. These donations have allowed us to provide clothing and job readiness services to women preparing for interviews and new jobs in the area. Additionally, the initiative helped us raise awareness of our mission among customers who may be interested in getting involved as volunteers and members of the MGC Networking Group. We look forward to continuing to develop this partnership in the new year. To participate in the EmpowerWear program, ABC says in its announcement that Owl Cleaners customers can expect an enhanced experience, including hang tags and text notifications ahead of their scheduled delivery. EmpowerWear garment bags will be provided with dry cleaning deliveries, with Owl Cleaners collecting donations on collection day. We look forward to expanding the program in spring 2024 to include Pittsburgh and four additional markets, says White. The aim is to have all national ABC affiliates on board by the first quarter of 2025 to maximize our impact as a national affiliate. (Image licensed by Ingram Image)

