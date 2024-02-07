'I can't believe it's from Shein,' people admit as woman shows off her 'perfect' but surprisingly cheap wedding dress

A WOMAN has revealed she found the perfect wedding dress at Shein.

Stacey, who is getting married this year, explained she ordered two dresses from the retailer but was very impressed with one of the dresses.

6 A woman proudly showed off two wedding dresses she ordered from Shein for her summer wedding this year. Credit: tiktok/@just_stacey2.0

6 Stacey, who is due to get married in August, revealed she found the 'perfect' dress Credit: tiktok/@just_stacey2.0

6 And not only is she impressed with how it looks, but she's also thrilled with the price. Credit: tiktok/@just_stacey2.0

She admitted that she loved the dress and was also very impressed by the cheap price.

The bride-to-be proudly took to social media to show off her wedding dress, leaving many speechless.

In a videoStacey held up her Shein package and said, Come open this with me.

I am getting married following year and I try to do it as cheaply as possible, so I was looking for wedding dresses and I found plenty on Shein.

I already received one and tried it and to be honest this could be the one. It was the most perfect solution. It was exactly as pictured.

It's absolutely perfect, it doesn't even need to be taken apart, it's totally worth it.

But today we are going to open and try on this dress.

Stacey then modeled her off-the-shoulder dress, which cost 41.99, as she explained: So, here it is. I don't know.

I don't think it's like Good like the other.

I think it feels true to what it is.

Cheap, transparent and I show my underwear, says one woman showing what you really get when you buy wedding dresses from Shein.

But then she concluded: I think that's a no from me.

After her followers asked her to show the other dress, another excerptStacey modeled her other dress, which she plans to wear on her big day.

Delighted with her find, she declared: Here is Shein dress number two. This one was 58.99.

Stacey was over the moon in the stunning white dress, which features stunning floral details and a very flattering plunging neckline.

She then added: I love this one. I honestly think this is the one. It's just perfect.

Stacey later explained: [I am] I'm getting married in August so I'm hoping the weather will be nice because we're getting married outside.

The TikTok clip, shared under the username @just_stacey2.0clearly impressed a lot of people, as it quickly racked up 58,700 views in just one day.

Social media users were stunned by the beautiful dress and couldn't wait to express it in the comments.

One person said: Absolutely stunning, you are such a pretty girl.

Another added: Really adorable.

A third commented: You look perfect.

While someone else wrote: I can't believe this is from SHEI. Stunning.

At the same time, another fashion fan wrote: Oh my god you look stunning in this!! If it makes you feel like a princess, then [wear] he. Incredible price! I love Shein!

6 She also ordered another dress, slightly cheaper. Credit: tiktok/@just_stacey2.0

6 This dress was 41.99, but Stacey wasn't totally sold Credit: tiktok/@just_stacey2.0