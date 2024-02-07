Fashion
Fashionable slate: mostly cool | The slate
People all over the world dress differently. Many factors contribute to the fact that others may dress differently from us, including religion, gender, identity, personality, interests and emotions.
Dressing up is a symbolism of who we are, whether we like it or not. Fashion is not a linear system. Sometimes we look at others and wonder why they choose to wear what they wear.
I wear. Other times we take inspiration from their outfits and make them our own. We personalize the ideas we see. As humans, we are naturally inclined to take inspiration from what we like and what we don't. I don't like what we see. Visual media is the most compelling and persuasive ideology in existence. The etymology of inspirations means that one can be fiery, which is overall sentimental. That being said, what does going to college do to our sense of style?
During my three years at Shippensburg University, I
I've noticed that people dress differently based on their majors, in a non-stereotypical way. Since people go to college based on their interests and future plans, their styles may be geared toward s these interests and these projects. In college, I take note of the different outfits I see every day (duh, I literally have a fashion column) and compare them to their majors. Does that sound crazy? Even if I have I never looked at anyone and assumed their major based on their outfit, I took the outfits of recognized majors and compared them to others within the same major. Please note that this should be taken lightly and not as an absolute fact.
Here are some trends that I hate
I noticed:
Education
I met a lot of people
Emajors in education. Education is a wonderful path to take, and it is so important in this day and age. I believe it takes consistency and a good heart to pass on your knowledge to others. I myself love school and am very grateful for it every day. That being said, there are several trends in an e Eeducation majors closet.
During my time on campus, I see th
Eeducation majors wear leggings, sweatshirts, and a wide selection of sneakers or other comfortable shoes. However, th Eeducation students, professors and teachers are likely to wear jeans or pants, cardigans, patterned shirts , or sweaters. Having teaching as a career, the people involved are generally very organized. Due to the fact that they reorganized, their style is simplistic but bright and extroverted. When I think of Ein education, I think of Rae Dunn, a simplistic pottery brand.
Communications, journalism and media
My pride and joy
j J.journalism. As a member of this major, I I've met a lot of people with very suggestive styles. Outfits that show character are some of my favorites, and I think all the majors execute it beautifully. I ha I saw Comm/Journ majors in intricate and beautiful outfits with wonderful accessories. For example, I see a lot of long denim skirts, bell bottoms, platform shoes, big rings, and lots of band t-shirts. On the other hand, there are the Comm/Journ majors who wear leggings, sweatpants, jeans, and sweatshirts. There are two sides to communication, journalism and media : those who want to be seen on camera and in the spotlight, and those who want to sit behind the computer. All of them are incredible.
Health and Exercise Science
For this major, I applaud your talent and knowledge. Please continually learn and keep a patient mind. In the h
Hhealth and Eexercise n Sin science, I see a lot of comfortable clothes. While this is to be expected, I think it is entirely predictable based on the amount of work it takes to get a healthcare degree. –related. Again, I see leggings, sweatshirts, sweatpants and sneakers. However, this does not mean that everyone should dress comfortably. I've seen a lot of health professionals wearing platform boots, flared jeans, and sweaters. It's me It all depends on what you feel good in.
Psychology and social work
With all my heart, I thank all psychologists, therapists and social workers. You are making such a positive change in everyone's lives. People within the p
P.psychology or s So social Wthe orc majors dress very calmly. I noticed that people in this area wear sweatpants, flared leggings, sweaters, and neutral colors. Additionally, I noticed several people putting their hair in clips. I like the idea of having a calmer closet, because the goal of a psychologist, therapist, or social worker is to help others. In a sense, you are a You allow others to paint on your neutral canvas with their feelings, while you paint on their canvas from the inside out to help them.
Art
Art studies are easy. They have a creative, expressive, philosophical element to their brains that many others don't have. Thanks to their imagination, their styles are very original. Looking at different art majors' outfits, I notice predominant colors: burnt orange, dark purple, sage or forest green, dark red, navy blue, white, and black. These colors present an innovative sense of emotion. I see crocheted, sweater-like outfits, asymmetrical and fitted, from art majors. I also see several layers. On the hair base I see a lot of curls, bangs and clips. Their makeup is often expressive, because they are artists
that I it's their job.
Overall, I'm very lucky to live in a generation where everyone is so individualistic and personal in their creative styles. Although there are trends between each major discipline, these trends are important and artistic in their own way. My version of fashion may be different from yours, but at the end of the day, we're all people with good ideas. Who cares what we wear? Style is subjective, but the assessment is fair. I think that I
It's really cool.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theslateonline.com/article/2024/02/fashionably-slate-majorly-cool
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fashionable slate: mostly cool | The slate
- Energy to receive major share of infrastructure investments: PM Modi
- Closer ties with the West do not mean Turkey will abandon Russia
- Hollywood Burbank Airport begins construction on new terminal
- How do I integrate API Assistant into Google Sheets like regular ChatGPT? – API
- One year after the Türkiye earthquake, the streets are filled with rubble and people are living in tents
- Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan asks supporters to wait near polling stations after February 8 vote
- Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson blamed for slow electric car sales | UK News
- Susanna Reid wears a blue dress from Phase Eight
- Xi Jinping congratulates Salvadoran president on his re-election
- Jokowi’s family is the Solmet family – Rakyat News
- ITTF development enables para-table tennis: seminar and training camp in Oceania have significant impact