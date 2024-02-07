People all over the world dress differently. Many factors contribute to the fact that others may dress differently from us, including religion, gender, identity, personality, interests and emotions.

Dressing up is a symbolism of who we are, whether we like it or not. Fashion is not a linear system. Sometimes we look at others and wonder why they choose to wear what they wear. I wear. Other times we take inspiration from their outfits and make them our own. We personalize the ideas we see. As humans, we are naturally inclined to take inspiration from what we like and what we don't. I don't like what we see. Visual media is the most compelling and persuasive ideology in existence. The etymology of inspirations means that one can be fiery, which is overall sentimental. That being said, what does going to college do to our sense of style?

During my three years at Shippensburg University, I I've noticed that people dress differently based on their majors, in a non-stereotypical way. Since people go to college based on their interests and future plans, their styles may be geared toward s these interests and these projects. In college, I take note of the different outfits I see every day (duh, I literally have a fashion column) and compare them to their majors. Does that sound crazy? Even if I have I never looked at anyone and assumed their major based on their outfit, I took the outfits of recognized majors and compared them to others within the same major. Please note that this should be taken lightly and not as an absolute fact.

Here are some trends that I hate I noticed:

Education

I met a lot of people E majors in education. Education is a wonderful path to take, and it is so important in this day and age. I believe it takes consistency and a good heart to pass on your knowledge to others. I myself love school and am very grateful for it every day. That being said, there are several trends in an e E education majors closet.

During my time on campus, I see th E education majors wear leggings, sweatshirts, and a wide selection of sneakers or other comfortable shoes. However, th E education students, professors and teachers are likely to wear jeans or pants, cardigans, patterned shirts , or sweaters. Having teaching as a career, the people involved are generally very organized. Due to the fact that they reorganized, their style is simplistic but bright and extroverted. When I think of E in education, I think of Rae Dunn, a simplistic pottery brand.

Communications, journalism and media

My pride and joy j J. journalism. As a member of this major, I I've met a lot of people with very suggestive styles. Outfits that show character are some of my favorites, and I think all the majors execute it beautifully. I ha I saw Comm/Journ majors in intricate and beautiful outfits with wonderful accessories. For example, I see a lot of long denim skirts, bell bottoms, platform shoes, big rings, and lots of band t-shirts. On the other hand, there are the Comm/Journ majors who wear leggings, sweatpants, jeans, and sweatshirts. There are two sides to communication, journalism and media : those who want to be seen on camera and in the spotlight, and those who want to sit behind the computer. All of them are incredible.

Health and Exercise Science

For this major, I applaud your talent and knowledge. Please continually learn and keep a patient mind. In the h H health and E exercise n S in science, I see a lot of comfortable clothes. While this is to be expected, I think it is entirely predictable based on the amount of work it takes to get a healthcare degree. – related. Again, I see leggings, sweatshirts, sweatpants and sneakers. However, this does not mean that everyone should dress comfortably. I've seen a lot of health professionals wearing platform boots, flared jeans, and sweaters. It's me It all depends on what you feel good in.

Psychology and social work

With all my heart, I thank all psychologists, therapists and social workers. You are making such a positive change in everyone's lives. People within the p P. psychology or s S o social W the orc majors dress very calmly. I noticed that people in this area wear sweatpants, flared leggings, sweaters, and neutral colors. Additionally, I noticed several people putting their hair in clips. I like the idea of ​​having a calmer closet, because the goal of a psychologist, therapist, or social worker is to help others. In a sense, you are a You allow others to paint on your neutral canvas with their feelings, while you paint on their canvas from the inside out to help them.

Art

Art studies are easy. They have a creative, expressive, philosophical element to their brains that many others don't have. Thanks to their imagination, their styles are very original. Looking at different art majors' outfits, I notice predominant colors: burnt orange, dark purple, sage or forest green, dark red, navy blue, white, and black. These colors present an innovative sense of emotion. I see crocheted, sweater-like outfits, asymmetrical and fitted, from art majors. I also see several layers. On the hair base I see a lot of curls, bangs and clips. Their makeup is often expressive, because they are artists that I it's their job.

Overall, I'm very lucky to live in a generation where everyone is so individualistic and personal in their creative styles. Although there are trends between each major discipline, these trends are important and artistic in their own way. My version of fashion may be different from yours, but at the end of the day, we're all people with good ideas. Who cares what we wear? Style is subjective, but the assessment is fair. I think that I It's really cool.