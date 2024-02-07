Six recycling innovations that could change fashion

Paris (AFP) The fashion industry's enormous waste problem is pushing governments, particularly in Europe, to achieve ambitious recycling targets.

The problem is that textile recycling is a very complex task and technical solutions are still in their infancy.

NGOs warn that the real problem is overproduction and that technological innovations could simply serve as an excuse for brands to continue producing billions of new clothes.

But the pressure to start large-scale recycling is building today.

“Brands need to achieve high levels of recycling at high speed, and if they don’t, the EU will hit them with massive fines,” said Paul Foulkes-Arellano, a circular economy consultant.

AFP spoke to several experts to see what ideas could make a difference.

Many will fail, but here's a look at current competitors that illustrate the different challenges of textile recycling.

MycoWorks: Mushroom Leather

MycoWorks grows mycelium (mushroom roots) that resembles luxury leather, with its first customers including Hermes and General Motors (for car interiors).

“The only input is sawdust and the energy costs are extremely low because it is a fungus and not a plant, so there is no need for light and very little water,” said CEO Matt Scullin.

While manufacturers of most new biomaterials have struggled to reach industrial scale, MycoWorks claims to have solved the problem, billing itself as “the first and only biomaterials company to open a large-scale factory” — in the US state of South Carolina – – with the first harvest of 1,000 leaves in January.

Circ: Untangle clothes

Most clothing is made from a mixture of materials, making it difficult to recycle. American company Circ has invented a chemical solution to separate the most common blend, polycotton, into its constituent elements.

It uses a hydrothermal process to liquefy the polyester and separate it from the cotton.

Both can then be made into new fibers. Retail giant Zara used them for a clothing line launched in April.

SuperCircle: Collection and sorting

The world lacks infrastructure to collect and sort large quantities of old clothing, which must be kept clean and separated from other waste.

SuperCircle brings together delivery companies, warehouses and tracking systems to streamline and reduce the process.

They hope to change public attitudes with in-store drop-off bins, free shipping labels and other incentives.

“We need ease, convenience and incentives for consumers so that when they are done with an item, the first thing they think about is end-of-life recycling,” said the co-founder Stuart Ahlum.

They now manage all recycling logistics for several companies and industries, including Uniqlo North America.

Saentis Textiles: internal recycling

Saentis Textiles has already helped solve a major challenge thanks to a patented machine capable of recycling cotton with as little damage to the fibers as possible, in order to be able to manufacture new quality textiles.

A major challenge is keeping recycled fibers long enough to produce new yarns. GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP/File

Its recycled cotton is used by brands like IKEA, Patagonia and Tommy Hilfiger.

She now sells her machine to textile companies so they can install one directly in their factories, allowing them to dispose of scraps and scraps for recycling on site.

Unspun: 3D weaving machine

Unspun claims to have invented the world's first 3D weaving machine, capable of creating a pair of tailored jeans directly from yarn in less than 10 minutes.

Currently building its first microfactory in Oakland, California, to prove the concept, the machine could remove the need for brands to carry large inventory inventories, reducing waste and transportation.

Cetia: Prepare old clothes

Clothes need to be prepared before they can be recycled, and that's France-based Cetia's specialty.

Simple tasks like separating shoe soles have just been mechanized GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

Some of its machines are simple, like the one that removes soles from shoes.

Others are more complex. AI is used to recognize hard spots such as buttons and zippers, then a laser cuts them out without damaging the item.

