Fashion
Six recycling innovations that could change fashion
Paris (AFP) The fashion industry's enormous waste problem is pushing governments, particularly in Europe, to achieve ambitious recycling targets.
Published on: Amended:
3 minutes
The problem is that textile recycling is a very complex task and technical solutions are still in their infancy.
NGOs warn that the real problem is overproduction and that technological innovations could simply serve as an excuse for brands to continue producing billions of new clothes.
But the pressure to start large-scale recycling is building today.
“Brands need to achieve high levels of recycling at high speed, and if they don’t, the EU will hit them with massive fines,” said Paul Foulkes-Arellano, a circular economy consultant.
AFP spoke to several experts to see what ideas could make a difference.
Many will fail, but here's a look at current competitors that illustrate the different challenges of textile recycling.
MycoWorks: Mushroom Leather
MycoWorks grows mycelium (mushroom roots) that resembles luxury leather, with its first customers including Hermes and General Motors (for car interiors).
“The only input is sawdust and the energy costs are extremely low because it is a fungus and not a plant, so there is no need for light and very little water,” said CEO Matt Scullin.
While manufacturers of most new biomaterials have struggled to reach industrial scale, MycoWorks claims to have solved the problem, billing itself as “the first and only biomaterials company to open a large-scale factory” — in the US state of South Carolina – – with the first harvest of 1,000 leaves in January.
Circ: Untangle clothes
Most clothing is made from a mixture of materials, making it difficult to recycle. American company Circ has invented a chemical solution to separate the most common blend, polycotton, into its constituent elements.
It uses a hydrothermal process to liquefy the polyester and separate it from the cotton.
Both can then be made into new fibers. Retail giant Zara used them for a clothing line launched in April.
SuperCircle: Collection and sorting
The world lacks infrastructure to collect and sort large quantities of old clothing, which must be kept clean and separated from other waste.
SuperCircle brings together delivery companies, warehouses and tracking systems to streamline and reduce the process.
They hope to change public attitudes with in-store drop-off bins, free shipping labels and other incentives.
“We need ease, convenience and incentives for consumers so that when they are done with an item, the first thing they think about is end-of-life recycling,” said the co-founder Stuart Ahlum.
They now manage all recycling logistics for several companies and industries, including Uniqlo North America.
Saentis Textiles: internal recycling
Saentis Textiles has already helped solve a major challenge thanks to a patented machine capable of recycling cotton with as little damage to the fibers as possible, in order to be able to manufacture new quality textiles.
Its recycled cotton is used by brands like IKEA, Patagonia and Tommy Hilfiger.
She now sells her machine to textile companies so they can install one directly in their factories, allowing them to dispose of scraps and scraps for recycling on site.
Unspun: 3D weaving machine
Unspun claims to have invented the world's first 3D weaving machine, capable of creating a pair of tailored jeans directly from yarn in less than 10 minutes.
Currently building its first microfactory in Oakland, California, to prove the concept, the machine could remove the need for brands to carry large inventory inventories, reducing waste and transportation.
Cetia: Prepare old clothes
Clothes need to be prepared before they can be recycled, and that's France-based Cetia's specialty.
Some of its machines are simple, like the one that removes soles from shoes.
Others are more complex. AI is used to recognize hard spots such as buttons and zippers, then a laser cuts them out without damaging the item.
2024 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240207-six-recycling-innovations-that-could-change-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six recycling innovations that could change fashion
- Lewandowski's artwork selected for international exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs
- New study strengthens link between PCOS and suicide
- Former Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs to see its strength
- UK house prices rise at fastest pace since January 2023 | housing market
- Discover the Pulse community: your daily source of information, inspiration and entertainment!
- US detects and tracks 4 Russian warplanes flying in international airspace off Alaska coast
- Türkiye's post-earthquake reconstruction efforts put speed over housing quality
- Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to deal with Bush v. Gore.
- President Jokowi stresses that officials must be neutral and protect people's sovereignty in elections
- Abmas was named Big 12 Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week
- 'That's a lie': Abby Phillip calls out Tucker Carlson's Putin prediction